Green Plains : Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current
views of company performance, industry conditions and future economic environment. These
statements are based on assumptions and various factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Green Plains has provided additional information about such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Green Plains is not obligated nor intends to update its forward-looking statements at any time unless it is required by applicable securities laws. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this presentation could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.
Reinventing Green Plains
Refining our Platform - Building for Growth
1
2
3
4
Deleveraged our platform through Portfolio
Optimization; improving operating costs and
carbon footprint through Project 24
Focusing on growing demand in the global protein
market and value added ingredients
Executing on our Total Transformation Plan
2.0
utilizing proven and emerging technologies and
strategic partnerships
Long growth runway with ~$305 - $400 million of
potential margin through opex savings, ultra-high
protein products and high purity alcohols
2007 2017 2018 2019 2020
2007 - 2017 Expansion
Expanded from 4 to 17 plants
Vertical integration up and down the value chain
Expanded into Cattle and Vinegar
2018 - 2019
2020 & Beyond
Optimization
Transformation
• Deleveraged B/S by ~$1B
• Project 24
• Monetized three ethanol plants
• Shenandoah Aquaculture Center/York Innovation Center
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $182.3 million; availability under committed loan facilities of $349.8 million at Sept. 30, 2020
Total debt of $526.0 million, including $115.4 million of Green Plains Partners debt
Production Segment
Processed 65.3 million bushels of corn
Sold 189.2 million gallons of ethanol, or 66.8% of capacity
Sold 479 thousand tons of distillers grains (dry equivalent)
Sold 51 million pounds of corn oil
Consolidated ethanol crush margin was $15.8 million, or $0.08 per gallon
Business Activity and Updates
Announced an exclusive partnership with Hayashikane to focus on delivering nutritious and innovative aquafeed solutions
Closed on $75 million,15-year delayed draw term financing with MetLife to fund continued expansion of ultra-high protein technology
Closed on the sale of our remaining 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company for approximately $80 million plus closing adjustments
Began construction at Green Plains Wood River LLC, our second location to receive ultra-high protein technology, which is expected to be in service during Q2 2021
Identified Green Plains Obion LLC as our third location to receive ultra-high protein technology, based on current schedules, is expected to be in service during Q4 2021
Consistently achieving ultra-high protein levels near 53% at our Shenandoah location
Project 24 upgrade at Green Plains Mount Vernon LLC is expected to be completed during Q1 2021 and once completed, Green Plains will have reduced operating expenses and lowered its carbon footprint on 445 million gallons of capacity
Realized ~ $860 million in proceeds from asset sales
Debt reduced or deconsolidated by nearly $1 billion
Continue to have strong liquidity position with over $182 million in cash plus $80 million from recent Cattle sale and $56 million in proceeds from expected tax refund
Investing in our Future - Total Transformation Plan
Reducing our operating costs and carbon footprint through Project 24
Project 24 on a path to be complete by end of Q2 2021
Investing in sustainable, high protein technology
Shenandoah shipped first product in April 2020
Wood River targeting to be complete during Q2 2021
Obion targeting to completed by end of 2021
Supported by $75 million in approved financing
Developing 75 MGY of USP Grade alcohol at York and Wood River to further support sanitizer and disinfectant markets, with York moving to GNS by Q2 2021
Aligning protein production and feed strategy through strategic partnerships with Novozymes, Optimal Aquafeed, Hayashikane and key strategic players
Portfolio Optimization
Portfolio Optimization Strategy will optimize our platform and drive shareholder value
Divest select assets that are undervalued by the market or do not fit our protein and export strategy
Significantly reduce leverage and our overall debt; refining and processing assets should have little or no leverage to handle volatility of today's markets
Align our assets around high protein animal feed production and exports of ethanol, maximizing the opportunity of an end-to-end export supply chain
Reduce controllable expenses across the platform, driving more efficiency in cost management to ensure we drive these results to our EPS
Support our share price value through an active share re-purchase program to ensure recognition by the market of our portfolio value
Monetize non-strategic assets for reinvestment
~$860 million in proceeds from divestments
Fleischmann's Vinegar Company
Purchased for $250 million in Oct. 2016
Announced sale of 2018 for $350 million
Ethanol Plant Sales
Announced sale of Bluffton, Lakota and Riga to Valero in Oct 2018
304 mmgy capacity for $319 million
Permanently closed Hopewell Nov 2018
50% stake in JGP sold for $29 million
Cattle Sale Completed
Sold 50% in Sep 2019 for $77 million
Sold remainder in Oct 2020 for $80 million
Green Plains Enters into Agreement to Sell Three Ethanol Plants to Valero Renewable Fuels
(Omaha, Neb, Oct 10, 2018)
Green Plains Announces Agreement to Sell
Fleischmann's Vinegar to Kerry Group
(Omaha, Neb, Oct 25, 2018)
Green Plains completes the sale of 50% of Green Plains Cattle Company for $77 Million
(Omaha, Neb, Sep 09, 2019)
Green Plains Inc. Completes Sale of its 50% Stake in JGP Energy Partners LLC to Jefferson Energy Holdings LLC for $29 Million
(Omaha, Neb, Dec 12, 2019)
Green Plains Sells Remaining 50% of Green Plains Cattle Company for $80 Million
(Omaha, Neb, Oct 13, 2020)
Reduce operating costs and controllable expenses
Non strategic assets either sold or
closed
Green Plains Announces Permanent Closure of
- Fleischmann's, Various Ethanol Plants, JGP
Hopewell, Va. Ethanol Facility
Terminal, Green Plains Cattle
(Omaha, Neb, Nov 15, 2018)
Hopewell site closed
Overhead Expense reductions
Novozymes partnership improved chemical spend
Office expenses reduced across the board
Annualized expense reductions ~ $19 million
Project 24
Exclusive partnership with ICM to reduce opex to $0.24/gallon or below
$0.09/gallon capital expenditure with less than one year paybacks
Currently 55% complete
Mount Vernon expected to start up early Q1 2021, Madison expected by mid 2021
During Q1 2019 Earnings Release Green Plains Announced Opex Equalization Project with ICM
(Omaha, Neb, May 08, 2019)
Green Plains and Novozymes Partner in Protein Production
(Omaha, Neb, Dec 16, 2019)
Total Transformation - Project 24
Project 24 captures our goal to be at or below $0.24 per gallon of operating expenses across the platform
Developed an exclusive partnership with ICM for technology that will drive operational costs savings, and reduce energy consumption at our non-ICM plants
Provides a distinct advantage in operational costs and transform Green Plains into a low cost, low carbon, closed loop sustainable biofuels producer
Anticipate being a top 15% or 20% low cost producer upon completion
Project 24 is 55% complete with the recent completion of the Fairmont, Minn. location
Capital cost of ~ $0.09 per gallon with a payback of ~ one year
$0.35
$0.30
$0.25
$0.20
$0.15
$0.10
$0.05
$-
Wood River OPEX per Gallon
(Illustrative Example)
$0.32
$0.30
$0.29
$0.21
2017
2018
2019
Dec 19
Jan 20
Reduce leverage, strengthen balance sheet and support our share price
Debt Reduction
$500 million Term Loan B Repaid in Nov. 2018 using proceeds from asset sales
$500 million Cattle revolver removed from balance sheet after sale of 50% of Green Plains Cattle Co. in Sept. 2019
GPP Reduced distribution by 75% and allocated it to repayment of term debt - $55 million amortization by Dec. 2021
Share Price Support
Reallocated capital by eliminating GPRE dividend in June 2019
Allocated $76 million over the past three years to repurchase ~6.5 million shares
Current Debt of $526.0 million with cash balance of $182.3 as of Q3 2020
Net term debt zero after sale of cattle business for $80 million
$238.4 million convertible notes
$10.0 million delayed draw term loan
$115.4 million non-recourse GPP debt
$146.6 million working capital financing backed by A/R and inventory collateral
Green Plains Repays $500 Million Senior Secured Term Loan due 2023
(Omaha, Neb, Nov 28, 2018)
Green Plains Announces Suspension of Quarterly Cash Dividend
(Omaha, Neb, Jun 18, 2019)
Green Plains Prices Offering of $105 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024
(Omaha, Neb, Jun 18, 2019)
Green Plains Partners Reduces Quarterly Distribution
(Omaha, Neb, Apr 16, 2020)
Align Assets Around Ultra-High Protein and Novel Ingredients
Formed JV and later acquired Optimal Aquafeed
Aquaculture is a key market for utilizing ultra-high protein
Aqualab in Shenandoah helps validate feed formulations and novel ingredients
Exclusive Partnership with Novozymes
Combined expertise enables moving up the margin curve through nutrition and performance
Fluid Quip MSC - Ultra-high Protein
Shenandoah started up in late March
Offtake with companion animal feed provider
Announced Wood River construction
Announced Obion location
Obtained favorable financing with MetLife to fund additional growth
Green Plains and Optimal Fish Food Announce Formation of Aquafeed Joint Venture
(Omaha, Neb, Dec 12, 2018)
Green Plains and Novozymes Partner in Protein Production
(Omaha, Neb, Dec 16, 2019)
Green Plains Announces High Protein Ingredient Production at its Shenandoah Biorefinery
(Omaha, Neb, Apr 14, 2020)
Green Plains Completes $75 Million Loan Facility
(Omaha, Neb, Sep 08, 2020)
Green Plains Announces Groundbreaking at Second High Protein Project
(Omaha, Neb, Sep 28, 2020)
Total Transformation Plan
Our processing plants as biorefineries
Use mechanical and enzymatic processes to "crack" a commodity into its most valuable components
Aligned with key technology players through exclusive collaborative partnerships to drive transformation
Extracting more value
Focus on driving higher values from what we process every day:
Lower operating costs
Reduced carbon footprint
Production of higher protein
Better corn oil yields
Improved distillers grains
Optimizing valued components
Green Plains 1.0
Products per bushel
~ 2.9 gallons Ethanol
0.8 pounds Corn Oil
~15.2 pounds
DDGs
Transformation
Project 24 Technology
Protein Technology
Strategic Partnerships
Green Plains 2.0
Products per bushel
2.9 gallons of biofuel & industrial alcohol
1.2 pounds Corn Oil
11.3 pounds Post MSC DDGs
3.5 pounds
50%+ High Protein
R&D - New Products
e.g. Algae, Clean Sugar
Novel Ingredients, Complete
Feeds
Thesis - World Protein Demand is Growing
World demand in protein is growing across every major sector driven by population growth, economics and availability
Increase protein production without acreage expansion
Installed Fluid Quip Technologies MSC System, a bolt-on technology, at our Shenandoah, Iowa
Produces 50+% protein animal feed ingredients from at least 20% of distillers grains produced today
At capacity, Green Plains entire platform will produce ~ 0.7 MMT of high protein
2018
ASF
350
2012
341
326
329
Drought
316
Impact
302
293
266
279
264
251
239
Source - USDA World Protein Report
MMT is defined as million metric tons
Potential for Higher Margins Enhance Opportunity
J-Curve of Protein Opportunity
• Global demand for analogues that
Gen II Developments
meet specific dietary needs will
increase
Fishmeal
• Driven by economics, protein
Analogue
60% Protein
accessibility, political pressure and
$1,200/Ton
$0.57/Gallon
social acceptance
Ton)
• Enzymatic technology is moving to
53% protein today
($ /
• Moving up the value chain is a key
Price
focus of GP and our strategic
Feed
partners where we can leverage
Poultry Meal
Optimal R&D
Analogue
56% Protein
$800/Ton
$0.36/gallon
53% Protein
$500/Ton
$0.21/gallon
50% Protein
48% Protein
$400/Ton
$325/Ton
$0.16/gallon
$0.12/gallon
Today
1-2 Years
2-3 Years
3-5 Years
Protein Content (%)
Using Partnerships to Further Enhance Values
Expertise in enzyme and yeast technology
Enhances value by helping produce feeds that exceed 50% protein content
Installed MSCTM system for high protein feed production at Shenandoah
Wood River to be complete by Q2 2021
Announced Obion location
Enogen® corn technology
Improves efficiency of our biorefineries
Helps reduce our carbon emissions
Focused on aquaculture market
World Class Aqualab in Shenandoah to prove value of product
Establishing valuable relationships
Exclusive partnership for Project 24
Improves plant operations & efficiencies
Helps reduce our carbon emissions
PREMIER SUPPLIER to
PET FOOD INDUSTRY
Premier raw material supplier to the pet food industry for nearly all of Shenandoah's high protein production
High Protein, High Value, High Quality
Strategic ingredient in use today
MSC 50 is an optimal ingredient for aquaculture and companion animal diets
Currently being used in the pet space and in aquafeed mixes
Robust QA / QC program is critical
Nutritional advantage
Base product has 50% protein content, adding the high-value components from corn combined with the yeast, becoming a strategic ingredient with vegetable and fungal properties
Cornerstone ingredient for developing new feed rations, eliminating the need to structure feeds around the deficiencies of other products
Contains positive nutritional qualities which promotes gut heath in aquaculture and companion animals and is highly digestible
Strategic partnerships provide growth and margin uplift
Use of MSC 50 in existing pet and aqua diets provides immediate margin uplift
Application into specialty feeds and premixes through innovative aquafeed development provides additional uplift through Optimal Aquafeed
Developing new products around our customer needs enables applications into the RAS market
World class aqualab provides further validation for inclusion in commercial aquafeeds
Strategic partnerships focus on increasing the protein levels as well as nutritional and digestibility profile, further raising margin potential
Path to 2024 Baseline EBITDA prior to Ethanol Economics
$400
$350
$305 - $400
$295 - $385
$300
millions)
$250
$200
(in
$150
$225 - $290
$70 - $100
$149 - $185
$19 - $27
$140 - $195$150 - $210
$100
$50
$0
Assumptions:
$75 - $110
$75 - $110
$75 - $110
$62 - $90
$68
$80
$80
$80
2021
2022
2023
2024
P24
USP Base $1.00 - $1.50
Ultra-high protein 50% - 53%
Assets produce at 90% of capacity on 1.123 billion gallons
Project 24 with operating expense of $0.24/gallon across the platform, which is embedded in ethanol crush economics
Crush margin uplift of $0.15/gallon for high protein technology at base 50 Pro; $0.21/gallon at 53 Pro
Project 24 completed by mid 2021, Protein installations staged to be completed by mid 2023, USP at York completed during Q4 2020, USP at Wood River complete by Q2 2021
Protein capital investment of ~$450 million of capital investment based on 13 ethanol plants, with ~$400 million remaining to be spent
Why Green Plains?
Strong
Asset Base
Proven Track
Record
Financial
Flexibility
Low Cost
Operator
Value Added Opportunities
Strategic
Partnerships
Innovation
Tremendous asset base developed over the past 13 years which serves as the foundation for building Green Plains 2.0
Seasoned management team with proven track record of managing risk and allocating capital in various cycles
Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and levers available to execute our strategy, including recent approval of $75 million project based debt to fund protein expansion
Implementing Project 24 across platform to drive operating costs to, or below $0.24 per gallon, while reducing our carbon footprint and realizing a total savings of~$80 million annualized impact upon completion
Executing our protein strategy and unlocking significant margin potential by producing new feeds for the pet and aquaculture space - anticipating a$150 - $210 million annualized impact upon completion
Cultivating strategic partnerships to drive additional value across our platform
- driving out costs, reducing carbon footprint and developing better products
Strong R&D mindset to further diversify products into more stable and valuable margin streams to be deployed at our biorefineries in the coming years - York Innovation Center and Shenandoah Aquaculture Center
In Closing
Tremendous base platform to build upon for creating Green Plains 2.0
Seasoned management with proven track record of managing risk and allocating capital
Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and numerous levers to manage volatility
4 Executing on Project 24 to reduce operating
expenses and carbon footprint
2.0
Executing on protein & USP Grade alcohol strategy, unlocking significant margin potential
Aligned with strategic partners to create additional value across our platform
Strong R&D capabilities for developing new value- added products with upside potential
Green Plains Biofuels = Cleaner, Greener Planet
857 Million Gallons
of ethanol produced in 2019 which resulted in
2,940,000 metric tons
of carbon reduction
EQUIVALENT TO
CARBON DIOXIDE
CARBON DIOXIDE
CARBON DIOXIDE
SEQUESTERED BY
EMMISSIONS FROM
EMMISSIONS FROM
3.8M
634K
7.3B
ACRES OF U.S.
PASSENGER VEHICLES
MILES DRIVEN BY A
FORESTS IN 1 YEAR
DRIVEN FOR 1 YEAR
PASSENGER VEHICLE
Source: EPA greenhouse gas equivalency calculator and RFA
Sustainability in What We Do
Transforming capabilities and expanding impact
Help meet global renewable transportation fuel needs
Provide less expensive, renewable biofuel alternatives to regular gasoline for consumers
Meet the world's growing food and dietary protein demands with ultra-high protein, plant-based feeds
Reduce the need to feed animals to animals and overfish our oceans
Improve the food system to be more secure with healthier livestock and aquacultures
Reduce need to further deforest land for agricultural purposes by using corn sustainably farmed and sourced locally
World class provider of
sustainable, ultra-high protein
and novel feed ingredients, and low carbon, closed loop and sustainable biofuels
9.4 billion gallons of low- carbon fuel produced *
32.2 MMT of reduced CO2 emission *
43% lower GHG profile than regular gasoline
50% projected GHG reduction vs. gasoline
* Since merger in 2008 through 2019
Tailwinds in Washington Regulatory Policy
2020 Renewable Volume Obligations
15 billion gallons = 15 billion gallons
EPA did not appeal 10th Circuit Court ruling and denied 54 gap year SREs
Higher Blends
E15 available year round
$100 million in USDA funding for higher blend infrastructure
EPA directed to allow E15 through E10 infrastructure
EPA directed to modify the E15 label
Trade
Expect 1.2 - 1.3 billion gallons of exports in 2020, down from 1.45 in 2019
Phase I Trade Agreement could lead to significantly higher exports to China
EPA Delivers On President Trump's Promise To Allow Year-Round Sale Of E15 Gasoline And Improve Transparency In Renewable Fuel Markets
(WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019)
EPA Fulfills Another Trump Administration Promise: Finalizes RFS Volumes for 2020 and Biomass Based Diesel Volumes for 2021
(WASHINGTON, Dec 19, 2019)
Trump Denies Oil Refiners' Push for "gap year" Biofuel Exemptions
(WASHINGTON, - Sep 14, 2020)
USDA Grants Fund Biofuel Blend Expansion Efforts at C-Stores
(WASHINGTON, Oct 14, 2020)
Tailwinds Driving Demand Through Higher Blends
E15 sold in 30 states at 2,200 retail stations as of September, 20201
E15 offered at over 200 fuel terminal locations1
$100 million in grants from USDA to accelerate infrastructure rollout
POTUS directed EPA and OSHA to allow E15 through E10 infrastructure and EPA to address E15 label
Automakers approve the use of E15 in more than 90% of 2020 models2 and EPA approves for all makes model year 2001 and newer - 93% of all vehicles
1) Source: Prime the Pump as of September, 2020
2) Source: Based on analysis by RFA
Tailwinds in Export Markets
Biofuel Exports
Anticipate 1.2 - 1.3 billion gallons of exports in 2020 before potential China demand from Phase I
Brazil and Canada accounted for ~45% of exports in 2019
Brazil delayed eliminating TRQ but aren't importing the volumes they used to
Distillers Exports
Biofuel Exports
2,000
(million gallons)
1,500
1,000
500
-
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Est
Rest of World
China
Distillers Exports
•
10.8 million metric tons of DDGs
exported in 2019, or ~25% of production
•
Mexico, South Korea, Vietnam and
Mexico
19%
39%
Indonesia accounted for ~49% of exports
• Anticipate exports to be similar in 2020
as China comes back into the market
Source: USDA Foreign Agriculture Service and Company estimates
South Korea
Vietnam12%
Indonesia
Canada
Turkey
11%
Rest of the world
5%
6% 8%
