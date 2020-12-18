Green Plains : Stephens Annual Investment Conference 12/18/2020 | 06:07am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Stephens Conference Investor Presentation November 18, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of company performance, industry conditions and future economic environment. These statements are based on assumptions and various factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Green Plains has provided additional information about such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Green Plains is not obligated nor intends to update its forward-looking statements at any time unless it is required by applicable securities laws. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this presentation could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 2 Reinventing Green Plains Refining our Platform - Building for Growth 1 2 3 4 Deleveraged our platform through Portfolio Optimization; improving operating costs and carbon footprint through Project 24 Focusing on growing demand in the global protein market and value added ingredients Executing on our Total Transformation Plan 2.0 utilizing proven and emerging technologies and strategic partnerships Long growth runway with ~$305 - $400 million of potential margin through opex savings, ultra-high protein products and high purity alcohols 2007 2017 2018 2019 2020 2007 - 2017 Expansion Expanded from 4 to 17 plants

Vertical integration up and down the value chain

Expanded into Cattle and Vinegar 2018 - 2019 2020 & Beyond Optimization Transformation • Deleveraged B/S by ~$1B • Project 24 • Monetized three ethanol plants • Shenandoah Aquaculture Center/York Innovation Center • Sold Fleischmann's Vinegar • Strategic Partnership, ICM, Novozymes, FQT, Optimal Aqua, • Divest 50% of Cattle and JGP Terminal major aquaculture producers, others • Began investment in Shenandoah protein • Complete Shenandoah/Began Wood River • Entered into high purity alcohols business • Selected Obion as 3rd installation location Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 3 Green Plains Today 13 Sustainable biorefineries $2.4 Billion revenue in 2019 11 Millions tons of corn processed annually Billion gallons biofuel 1.1 production capacity including 75 million USP grade upon completion 2.9 grainsMillion tons of distillers 300 Million pounds of corn oil capacity and growing 700 Thousand tons of ultra-high protein feed ingredient capacity upon completion ~900 Dedicated employees Strategically Located Assets Biorefinery Grain Storage Fuel Terminal Corporate Headquarters Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 4 Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results Results of Operations Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $182.3 million; availability under committed loan facilities of $349.8 million at Sept. 30, 2020

Total debt of $526.0 million, including $115.4 million of Green Plains Partners debt Production Segment Processed 65.3 million bushels of corn

Sold 189.2 million gallons of ethanol, or 66.8% of capacity

Sold 479 thousand tons of distillers grains (dry equivalent)

Sold 51 million pounds of corn oil

Consolidated ethanol crush margin was $15.8 million, or $0.08 per gallon Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 5 Business Activity and Updates Announced an exclusive partnership with Hayashikane to focus on delivering nutritious and innovative aquafeed solutions

Closed on $75 million,15-year delayed draw term financing with MetLife to fund continued expansion of ultra-high protein technology

million,15-year delayed draw term financing with MetLife to fund continued expansion of ultra-high protein technology Closed on the sale of our remaining 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company for approximately $80 million plus closing adjustments

Began construction at Green Plains Wood River LLC, our second location to receive ultra-high protein technology, which is expected to be in service during Q2 2021

ultra-high protein technology, which is expected to be in service during Q2 2021 Identified Green Plains Obion LLC as our third location to receive ultra-high protein technology, based on current schedules, is expected to be in service during Q4 2021

ultra-high protein technology, based on current schedules, is expected to be in service during Q4 2021 Consistently achieving ultra-high protein levels near 53% at our Shenandoah location

ultra-high protein levels near 53% at our Shenandoah location Project 24 upgrade at Green Plains Mount Vernon LLC is expected to be completed during Q1 2021 and once completed, Green Plains will have reduced operating expenses and lowered its carbon footprint on 445 million gallons of capacity Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 6 Transforming Green Plains Concluded Portfolio Optimization & Strengthened our Balance Sheet

Realized ~ $860 million in proceeds from asset sales Debt reduced or deconsolidated by nearly $1 billion Continue to have strong liquidity position with over $182 million in cash plus $80 million from recent Cattle sale and $56 million in proceeds from expected tax refund

Investing in our Future - Total Transformation Plan

Reducing our operating costs and carbon footprint through Project 24 Project 24 on a path to be complete by end of Q2 2021 Investing in sustainable, high protein technology Shenandoah shipped first product in April 2020 Wood River targeting to be complete during Q2 2021 Obion targeting to completed by end of 2021 Supported by $75 million in approved financing Developing 75 MGY of USP Grade alcohol at York and Wood River to further support sanitizer and disinfectant markets, with York moving to GNS by Q2 2021 Aligning protein production and feed strategy through strategic partnerships with Novozymes, Optimal Aquafeed, Hayashikane and key strategic players

Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 7 Portfolio Optimization Portfolio Optimization Strategy will optimize our platform and drive shareholder value Divest select assets that are undervalued by the market or do not fit our protein and export strategy

Significantly reduce leverage and our overall debt; refining and processing assets should have little or no leverage to handle volatility of today's markets

Align our assets around high protein animal feed production and exports of ethanol, maximizing the opportunity of an end-to-end export supply chain

end-to-end export supply chain Reduce controllable expenses across the platform, driving more efficiency in cost management to ensure we drive these results to our EPS

Support our share price value through an active share re-purchase program to ensure recognition by the market of our portfolio value Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 8 Monetize non-strategic assets for reinvestment ~$860 million in proceeds from divestments

Fleischmann's Vinegar Company

Purchased for $250 million in Oct. 2016 Announced sale of 2018 for $350 million

Ethanol Plant Sales

Announced sale of Bluffton, Lakota and Riga to Valero in Oct 2018 304 mmgy capacity for $319 million Permanently closed Hopewell Nov 2018

50% stake in JGP sold for $29 million

Cattle Sale Completed

Sold 50% in Sep 2019 for $77 million Sold remainder in Oct 2020 for $80 million

Green Plains Enters into Agreement to Sell Three Ethanol Plants to Valero Renewable Fuels (Omaha, Neb, Oct 10, 2018) Green Plains Announces Agreement to Sell Fleischmann's Vinegar to Kerry Group (Omaha, Neb, Oct 25, 2018) Green Plains completes the sale of 50% of Green Plains Cattle Company for $77 Million (Omaha, Neb, Sep 09, 2019) Green Plains Inc. Completes Sale of its 50% Stake in JGP Energy Partners LLC to Jefferson Energy Holdings LLC for $29 Million (Omaha, Neb, Dec 12, 2019) Green Plains Sells Remaining 50% of Green Plains Cattle Company for $80 Million (Omaha, Neb, Oct 13, 2020) Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 9 Reduce operating costs and controllable expenses Non strategic assets either sold or closed Green Plains Announces Permanent Closure of - Fleischmann's, Various Ethanol Plants, JGP Hopewell, Va. Ethanol Facility Terminal, Green Plains Cattle (Omaha, Neb, Nov 15, 2018) Hopewell site closed Overhead Expense reductions

Novozymes partnership improved chemical spend Office expenses reduced across the board Annualized expense reductions ~ $19 million

Project 24

Exclusive partnership with ICM to reduce opex to $0.24/gallon or below $0.09/gallon capital expenditure with less than one year paybacks Currently 55% complete Mount Vernon expected to start up early Q1 2021, Madison expected by mid 2021

During Q1 2019 Earnings Release Green Plains Announced Opex Equalization Project with ICM (Omaha, Neb, May 08, 2019) Green Plains and Novozymes Partner in Protein Production (Omaha, Neb, Dec 16, 2019) Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 10 Total Transformation - Project 24 Project 24 captures our goal to be at or below $0.24 per gallon of operating expenses across the platform

Developed an exclusive partnership with ICM for technology that will drive operational costs savings, and reduce energy consumption at our non-ICM plants

non-ICM plants Provides a distinct advantage in operational costs and transform Green Plains into a low cost, low carbon, closed loop sustainable biofuels producer

Anticipate being a top 15% or 20% low cost producer upon completion

Project 24 is 55% complete with the recent completion of the Fairmont, Minn. location

Capital cost of ~ $0.09 per gallon with a payback of ~ one year $0.35 $0.30 $0.25 $0.20 $0.15 $0.10 $0.05 $- Wood River OPEX per Gallon (Illustrative Example) $0.32 $0.30 $0.29 $0.21 2017 2018 2019 Dec 19 Jan 20 Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 11 Reduce leverage, strengthen balance sheet and support our share price Debt Reduction

$500 million Term Loan B Repaid in Nov. 2018 using proceeds from asset sales $500 million Cattle revolver removed from balance sheet after sale of 50% of Green Plains Cattle Co. in Sept. 2019 GPP Reduced distribution by 75% and allocated it to repayment of term debt - $55 million amortization by Dec. 2021

Share Price Support

Reallocated capital by eliminating GPRE dividend in June 2019 Allocated $76 million over the past three years to repurchase ~6.5 million shares

Current Debt of $526.0 million with cash balance of $182.3 as of Q3 2020

Net term debt zero after sale of cattle business for $80 million $238.4 million convertible notes $10.0 million delayed draw term loan $115.4 million non-recourse GPP debt $146.6 million working capital financing backed by A/R and inventory collateral

Green Plains Repays $500 Million Senior Secured Term Loan due 2023 (Omaha, Neb, Nov 28, 2018) Green Plains Announces Suspension of Quarterly Cash Dividend (Omaha, Neb, Jun 18, 2019) Green Plains Prices Offering of $105 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (Omaha, Neb, Jun 18, 2019) Green Plains Partners Reduces Quarterly Distribution (Omaha, Neb, Apr 16, 2020) Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 12 Align Assets Around Ultra-High Protein and Novel Ingredients Formed JV and later acquired Optimal Aquafeed

Aquaculture is a key market for utilizing ultra-high protein Aqualab in Shenandoah helps validate feed formulations and novel ingredients

Exclusive Partnership with Novozymes

Combined expertise enables moving up the margin curve through nutrition and performance

Fluid Quip MSC - Ultra-high Protein

Ultra-high Protein Shenandoah started up in late March Offtake with companion animal feed provider Announced Wood River construction Announced Obion location Obtained favorable financing with MetLife to fund additional growth

Green Plains and Optimal Fish Food Announce Formation of Aquafeed Joint Venture (Omaha, Neb, Dec 12, 2018) Green Plains and Novozymes Partner in Protein Production (Omaha, Neb, Dec 16, 2019) Green Plains Announces High Protein Ingredient Production at its Shenandoah Biorefinery (Omaha, Neb, Apr 14, 2020) Green Plains Completes $75 Million Loan Facility (Omaha, Neb, Sep 08, 2020) Green Plains Announces Groundbreaking at Second High Protein Project (Omaha, Neb, Sep 28, 2020) Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 13 Total Transformation Plan Our processing plants as biorefinerie s

Use mechanical and enzymatic processes to "crack" a commodity into its most valuable components Aligned with key technology players through exclusive collaborative partnerships to drive transformation

Extracting more value

Focus on driving higher values from what we process every day: Lower operating costs Reduced carbon footprint Production of higher protein Better corn oil yields Improved distillers grains Optimizing valued components

Green Plains 1.0 Products per bushel ~ 2.9 gallons Ethanol 0.8 pounds Corn Oil ~15.2 pounds DDGs Transformation Project 24 Technology Protein Technology Strategic Partnerships Green Plains 2.0 Products per bushel 2.9 gallons of biofuel & industrial alcohol

1.2 pounds Corn Oil 11.3 pounds Post MSC DDGs 3.5 pounds

50%+ High Protein R&D - New Products e.g. Algae, Clean Sugar Novel Ingredients, Complete Feeds Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 14 Thesis - World Protein Demand is Growing World demand in protein is growing across every major sector driven by population growth, economics and availability

Increase protein production without acreage expansion

Installed Fluid Quip Technologies MSC System, a bolt-on technology, at our Shenandoah, Iowa

bolt-on technology, at our Shenandoah, Iowa Produces 50+% protein animal feed ingredients from at least 20% of distillers grains produced today

At capacity, Green Plains entire platform will produce ~ 0.7 MMT of high protein 2018 ASF 350 2012 341 326 329 Drought 316 Impact 302 293 266 279 264 251 239 Source - USDA World Protein Report MMT is defined as million metric tons Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 15 Stephens Conference| November 2020 Potential for Higher Margins Enhance Opportunity J-Curve of Protein Opportunity • Global demand for analogues that Gen II Developments meet specific dietary needs will increase Fishmeal • Driven by economics, protein Analogue 60% Protein accessibility, political pressure and $1,200/Ton $0.57/Gallon social acceptance Ton) • Enzymatic technology is moving to 53% protein today ($ / • Moving up the value chain is a key Price focus of GP and our strategic Feed partners where we can leverage Poultry Meal Optimal R&D Analogue 56% Protein $800/Ton $0.36/gallon 53% Protein $500/Ton $0.21/gallon 50% Protein 48% Protein $400/Ton $325/Ton $0.16/gallon $0.12/gallon Today 1-2 Years 2-3 Years 3-5 Years Protein Content (%) Page 16 Using Partnerships to Further Enhance Values Expertise in enzyme and yeast technology

Enhances value by helping produce feeds that exceed 50% protein content Installed MSC TM system for high protein feed production at Shenandoah

system for high protein feed production at Shenandoah Wood River to be complete by Q2 2021

Announced Obion location Enogen® corn technology Improves efficiency of our biorefineries Helps reduce our carbon emissions

Focused on aquaculture market

World Class Aqualab in Shenandoah to prove value of product

Establishing valuable relationships Exclusive partnership for Project 24

Improves plant operations & efficiencies

Helps reduce our carbon emissions PREMIER SUPPLIER to PET FOOD INDUSTRY Premier raw material supplier to the pet food industry for nearly all of Shenandoah's high protein production Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 17 High Protein, High Value, High Quality Strategic ingredient in use today

MSC 50 is an optimal ingredient for aquaculture and companion animal diets Currently being used in the pet space and in aquafeed mixes Robust QA / QC program is critical

Nutritional advantage

Base product has 50% protein content, adding the high-value components from corn combined with the yeast, becoming a strategic ingredient with vegetable and fungal properties Cornerstone ingredient for developing new feed rations, eliminating the need to structure feeds around the deficiencies of other products Contains positive nutritional qualities which promotes gut heath in aquaculture and companion animals and is highly digestible

Strategic partnerships provide growth and margin uplift

Use of MSC 50 in existing pet and aqua diets provides immediate margin uplift Application into specialty feeds and premixes through innovative aquafeed development provides additional uplift through Optimal Aquafeed Developing new products around our customer needs enables applications into the RAS market World class aqualab provides further validation for inclusion in commercial aquafeeds Strategic partnerships focus on increasing the protein levels as well as nutritional and digestibility profile, further raising margin potential

Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 18 Path to 2024 Baseline EBITDA prior to Ethanol Economics $400 $350 $305 - $400 $295 - $385 $300 millions) $250 $200 (in $150 $225 - $290 $70 - $100 $149 - $185 $19 - $27 $140 - $195$150 - $210 $100 $50 $0 Assumptions: $75 - $110 $75 - $110 $75 - $110 $62 - $90 $68 $80 $80 $80 2021 2022 2023 2024 P24 USP Base $1.00 - $1.50 Ultra-high protein 50% - 53% Assets produce at 90% of capacity on 1.123 billion gallons

Project 24 with operating expense of $0.24/gallon across the platform, which is embedded in ethanol crush economics

Crush margin uplift of $0.15/gallon for high protein technology at base 50 Pro; $0.21/gallon at 53 Pro

Project 24 completed by mid 2021, Protein installations staged to be completed by mid 2023, USP at York completed during Q4 2020, USP at Wood River complete by Q2 2021

Protein capital investment of ~$450 million of capital investment based on 13 ethanol plants, with ~$400 million remaining to be spent Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 19 Why Green Plains? Strong Asset Base Proven Track Record Financial Flexibility Low Cost Operator Value Added Opportunities Strategic Partnerships Innovation Tremendous asset base developed over the past 13 years which serves as the foundation for building Green Plains 2.0

Seasoned management team with proven track record of managing risk and allocating capital in various cycles

Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and levers available to execute our strategy, including recent approval of $75 million project based debt to fund protein expansion

Implementing Project 24 across platform to drive operating costs to, or below $0.24 per gallon, while reducing our carbon footprint and realizing a total savings of ~$80 million annualized impact upon completion

annualized impact upon completion Executing our protein strategy and unlocking significant margin potential by producing new feeds for the pet and aquaculture space - anticipating a $150 - $210 million annualized impact upon completion

annualized impact upon completion Cultivating strategic partnerships to drive additional value across our platform

- driving out costs, reducing carbon footprint and developing better products

- driving out costs, reducing carbon footprint and developing better products Strong R&D mindset to further diversify products into more stable and valuable margin streams to be deployed at our biorefineries in the coming years - York Innovation Center and Shenandoah Aquaculture Center Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 20 In Closing Tremendous base platform to build upon for creating Green Plains 2.0 Seasoned management with proven track record of managing risk and allocating capital Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and numerous levers to manage volatility 4 Executing on Project 24 to reduce operating expenses and carbon footprint 2.0 Executing on protein & USP Grade alcohol strategy, unlocking significant margin potential Aligned with strategic partners to create additional value across our platform Strong R&D capabilities for developing new value- added products with upside potential Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 21 Appendix Green Plains Biofuels = Cleaner, Greener Planet 857 Million Gallons of ethanol produced in 2019 which resulted in 2,940,000 metric tons of carbon reduction EQUIVALENT TO CARBON DIOXIDE CARBON DIOXIDE CARBON DIOXIDE SEQUESTERED BY EMMISSIONS FROM EMMISSIONS FROM 3.8M 634K 7.3B ACRES OF U.S. PASSENGER VEHICLES MILES DRIVEN BY A FORESTS IN 1 YEAR DRIVEN FOR 1 YEAR PASSENGER VEHICLE Source: EPA greenhouse gas equivalency calculator and RFA Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 23 Sustainability in What We Do Transforming capabilities and expanding impact Help meet global renewable transportation fuel needs Provide less expensive, renewable biofuel alternatives to regular gasoline for consumers Meet the world's growing food and dietary protein demands with ultra-high protein, plant-based feeds Reduce the need to feed animals to animals and overfish our oceans Improve the food system to be more secure with healthier livestock and aquacultures Reduce need to further deforest land for agricultural purposes by using corn sustainably farmed and sourced locally World class provider of sustainable, ultra-high protein and novel feed ingredients, and low carbon, closed loop and sustainable biofuels 9.4 billion gallons of low- carbon fuel produced * 32.2 MMT of reduced CO2 emission * 43% lower GHG profile than regular gasoline 50% projected GHG reduction vs. gasoline * Since merger in 2008 through 2019 Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 24 Tailwinds in Washington Regulatory Policy 2020 Renewable Volume Obligations 15 billion gallons = 15 billion gallons

EPA did not appeal 10th Circuit Court ruling and denied 54 gap year SREs Higher Blends E15 available year round

$100 million in USDA funding for higher blend infrastructure

EPA directed to allow E15 through E10 infrastructure

EPA directed to modify the E15 label Trade Expect 1.2 - 1.3 billion gallons of exports in 2020, down from 1.45 in 2019

Phase I Trade Agreement could lead to significantly higher exports to China EPA Delivers On President Trump's Promise To Allow Year-Round Sale Of E15 Gasoline And Improve Transparency In Renewable Fuel Markets (WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019) EPA Fulfills Another Trump Administration Promise: Finalizes RFS Volumes for 2020 and Biomass Based Diesel Volumes for 2021 (WASHINGTON, Dec 19, 2019) Trump Denies Oil Refiners' Push for "gap year" Biofuel Exemptions (WASHINGTON, - Sep 14, 2020) USDA Grants Fund Biofuel Blend Expansion Efforts at C-Stores (WASHINGTON, Oct 14, 2020) Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 25 Tailwinds Driving Demand Through Higher Blends E15 sold in 30 states at 2,200 retail stations as of September, 2020 1

E15 offered at over 200 fuel terminal locations 1

$100 million in grants from USDA to accelerate infrastructure rollout

POTUS directed EPA and OSHA to allow E15 through E10 infrastructure and EPA to address E15 label

Automakers approve the use of E15 in more than 90% of 2020 models 2 and EPA approves for all makes model year 2001 and newer - 93% of all vehicles 1) Source: Prime the Pump as of September, 2020 2) Source: Based on analysis by RFA Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 26 Tailwinds in Export Markets Biofuel Exports Anticipate 1.2 - 1.3 billion gallons of exports in 2020 before potential China demand from Phase I

Brazil and Canada accounted for ~45% of exports in 2019

Brazil delayed eliminating TRQ but aren't importing the volumes they used to Distillers Exports Biofuel Exports 2,000 (million gallons) 1,500 1,000 500 - 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Est Rest of World China Distillers Exports • 10.8 million metric tons of DDGs exported in 2019, or ~25% of production • Mexico, South Korea, Vietnam and Mexico 19% 39% Indonesia accounted for ~49% of exports • Anticipate exports to be similar in 2020 as China comes back into the market Source: USDA Foreign Agriculture Service and Company estimates South Korea Vietnam12% Indonesia Canada Turkey 11% Rest of the world 5% 6% 8% Stephens Conference| November 2020 Page 27 Green Plains Inc. | NASDAQ: GPRE | www.gpreinc.com Green Plains Partners LP | NASDAQ: GPP | www.greenplainspartners.com This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Green Plains Inc. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 11:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about GREEN PLAINS INC. 06:07a GREEN PLAINS : Stephens Annual Investment Conference PU 12/15 Green Plains Unit Sells Texas Plant For $39 Million MT 12/15 GREEN PLAINS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di.. AQ 12/15 Green Plains Enters into Agreement to Sell Hereford Plant GL 11/25 GREEN PLAINS : to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference PU 11/09 GREEN PLAINS : to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference AQ 11/09 Green Plains to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference GL 11/06 GREEN PLAINS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R.. AQ 11/04 Earnings Flash (GPRE) GREEN PLAINS Reports Q3 Revenue $424.1M, vs. Street Est.. MT 11/04 GREEN PLAINS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta.. AQ