    GPRE   US3932221043

GREEN PLAINS INC.

(GPRE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47:46 2023-05-17 am EDT
29.50 USD   +0.02%
09:21aGreen Plains : and Green Plains Partners Investor Presentation
PU
05/15Insider Sell: Green Plains
MT
05/15Insider Sell: Green Plains
MT
Green Plains : and Green Plains Partners Investor Presentation

05/17/2023 | 09:21am EDT
Investor Presentation

May 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of company performance, industry conditions and future economic environment. These statements are based on assumptions and various factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Green Plains has provided additional information about such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are made in accordance with safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations which involve a number of risks and uncertainties and do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather to plans and objectives for future operations. These statements include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "may," "could," "should," "will" and similar words and phrases as well as statements regarding future operating or financial performance or guidance, business strategy, environment, key trends and benefits of actual or planned acquisitions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied are discussed in this report under "Risk Factors" or incorporated by reference. Specifically, we may experience fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic conditions, including: disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; competition in the ethanol industry and other industries in which we operate; commodity market risks, including those that may result from weather conditions; financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to government policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to acquisitions and disposition activities and achieving anticipated results; risks associated with merchant trading; risks related to our equity method investees and other factors detailed in reports filed with the SEC.

We believe our expectations regarding future events are based on reasonable assumptions; however, these assumptions may not be accurate or account for all risks and uncertainties. Consequently, forward-looking statements are not guaranteed. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. In addition, we are not obligated and do not intend to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information unless it is required by applicable securities laws. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent management's views as of the date of this report or documents incorporated by reference.

This presentation also includes estimated projections of future operating results. This information is not fact and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results; the projections were prepared in good faith by management and are based on numerous assumptions that may prove to be wrong. Important factors that may affect actual results and cause the projections to not be achieved include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the company and other factors described under "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K . Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the estimates. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the estimates will be realized.

Neither the SEC nor any other regulatory body has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Except as otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date hereof. The delivery of this presentation shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the company after the date hereof.

Certain of the information contained herein may be derived from information provided by industry sources. While the company believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable, it has not independently verified data from these third-party sources.

2

Green Plains Has Multiple Pillars for Growth

Operational Areas

Produces ~1Bn gallons of ethanol annually across 11 biorefineries

Ethanol Production

Produces more than 2MM of equivalent dried tons in distillers grain annually

Processes more than 10MM tons of corn, originating more than 300MM bushels of

corn annually through more than 5,000 farmer customers

Fluid Quip

Owns intellectual property driving the growth of MSC™ Ultra-High Protein, DCO

Technologies(1)

Tech™ and CST™; over 40 patents with more pending

Renewable Corn Oil

Ultra-High Protein

DCO capacity of ~300MMlbs today and approaching ~400MMlbs / y after MSC™ completed at Fairmont and Madison

Ultra-High Protein capacity of ~330K tons today, increasing to ~480K tons / y upon

completion of MSC™ at Madison and Fairmont - with upside from higher yields

Clean Sugar

Technology

Carbon Reduction

Logistics

~200-300 MMlbs / y CST™ capacity under construction, expandable to

~500MMlbs / y

Opportunity to remove more than ~2MM metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere through planned carbon pipeline initiatives and potential upside direct inject initiatives with attractive economics

Industry leading logistics and storage for ethanol throughput through Green Plains Partners, including a strategic asset in Birmingham, Alabama

Biorefinery

GPP Fuel Terminal

GPP Fuel Storage

Corporate Headquarters

Green Plains Today

$2.3Bn Enterprise Value (1)

$301MM Net Debt (1)

$1.9Bn Equity Value (1)

$297MM GPP Equity Value (1)

Biorefineries

1 Equity values as of May 12, 2023, Balance Sheet values as of March 31, 2023

3

Transforming Our Business in Four Strategic Areas

Positioned to capitalize on rapidly growing demand

  • Sustainable Ultra-High Protein - sustainable ingredients for high-valueglobal markets in pet, aquaculture, dairy, swine and poultry industries
  • Renewable Corn Oil - responsible low carbon feedstock for the high-growth renewable diesel industry
  • Clean Sugar Technology - low carbon dextrose for a variety of biochem, bioplastics, synthetic biology, and food industries - with 'bio-revolution' driving growth
  • Carbon Capture & Sequestration - participating in one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) platforms in the world with Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) - potential for direct injection systems at Obion, Mount Vernon and Madison locations

4

~480K tons / y
Advanced Biorefinery
Platform
Segments and Potential Capacities
Fuel Ethanol ~1,020MMgy (1)
DDG
~2,000K tons / y
Green Plains is Harnessing the Power of a Leading Agricultural Technology IP Portfolio That Drives Conversion to the Biorefinery Model Industry Leading

Legacy

Businesses

Segments and Existing Capacities

Fuel Ethanol

~958MMgy (Corn Grind of ~10 MM Tons)

DDG

~2,500K tons / y

Renewable Corn Oil

~300MMlbs / y

1with Madison and Mount Vernon operating as 120 mmgy plants 2Shenandoah completing CST™ expansion

transformed through our

owned ag technology

portfolio…

1

Proven operational track record and over

40 patents (with more pending)

DCO TechTM MSCTM

CSTTM

Ultra-High Protein

SGTTM Low Carbon / CI Ethanol

BOSTM

2

Carbon

Renewable Corn Oil

~400MMlbs / y

Carbon

Direct

Carbon

Clean Sugar Technology

Pipeline

Inject

Offtake

~500MMlbs / y(2)

Carbon Capture

~2,000K tons / y

5

Disclaimer

Green Plains Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GREEN PLAINS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 298 M - -
Net income 2023 -55,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -31,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 755 M 1 755 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 92,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,49 $
Average target price 43,78 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd A. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Stark Chief Financial Officer
James David Anderson Chairman
Chris G. Osowski Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Michelle S. Mapes General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN PLAINS INC.-3.31%1 755
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-44.32%2 323
NEL ASA5.95%2 291
CROPENERGIES AG-20.43%981
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-16.68%831
WAGA ENERGY-20.00%507
