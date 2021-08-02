Log in
Green Plains : and Green Plains Partners Second Quarter 2021 Results

08/02/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Second Quarter

2021 Business Update

August 2, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of company performance, industry conditions and future economic environment. These statements are based on assumptions and various factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Green Plains has provided additional information about such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are made in accordance with safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations which involve a number of risks and uncertainties and do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather to plans and objectives for future operations. These statements include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "may," "could," "should," "will" and similar words and phrases as well as statements regarding future operating or financial performance or guidance, business strategy, environment, key trends and benefits of actual or planned acquisitions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied are discussed in this report under "Risk Factors" or incorporated by reference. Specifically, we may experience fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic conditions, including: disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; competition in the ethanol industry and other industries in which we operate; commodity market risks, including those that may result from weather conditions; financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to government policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to acquisitions and disposition activities and achieving anticipated results; risks associated with merchant trading; risks related to our equity method investees and other factors detailed in reports filed with the SEC. Additional risks related to Green Plains Partners LP include compliance with commercial contractual obligations, potential tax consequences related to our investment in the partnership and risks disclosed in the partnership's SEC filings associated with the operation of the partnership as a separate, publicly traded entity.

We believe our expectations regarding future events are based on reasonable assumptions; however, these assumptions may not be accurate or account for all risks and uncertainties. Consequently, forward-looking statements are not guaranteed. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward- looking statements. In addition, we are not obligated and do not intend to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information unless it is required by applicable securities laws. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent management's views as of the date of this report or documents incorporated by reference.

Green Plains Inc.

Second Quarter Results

Results of Operations

  • Net income of $9.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $54.8 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $615.4 million and $294.2 million available under under committed credit facilities

Production Segment

  • Processed 65.4 million bushels of corn
  • Sold 190.9 million gallons of ethanol, or 79.9% of capacity
  • Sold 494 thousand tons of distillers grains (dry equivalent)
  • Sold 54.9 million pounds of corn oil
  • Consolidated ethanol crush margin was $70.2 million, or $0.37 per gallon

Business Activity & Updates

  • Announced Fagen, Inc. as exclusive construction partner for Ultra-High Protein buildout
  • Announced ground breaking at Green Plains Central City LLC for construction of MSC™ Ultra-High Protein
  • Began operations for the clean sugar project at Innovation Center at York, Neb. to produce dextrose to target applications in food production, renewable chemicals and synthetic biology
  • Announced additional locations to join Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon capture and sequestration project
  • Announced Negil McPherson Jr. as Chief People Officer and promoted Leslie van der Meulen as EVP Product Marketing and Innovation
  • Announced the Partnership closed on an amended five-year, $60.0 million term loan facility



Disclaimer

Green Plains Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 533 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -130x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 578 M 1 578 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 75,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 35,36 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd A. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Patrich Simpkins Chief Financial Officer
Wayne B. Hoovestol Chairman
Michelle S. Mapes Secretary, Chief Legal & Administration Officer
Brian D. Peterson Independent Director
