    GPRE   US3932221043

GREEN PLAINS INC.

(GPRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
31.13 USD   +0.29%
08:33aGreen Plains to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on February 8, 2023
BU
01/18North American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, -3-
DJ
01/17Stephens Downgrades Green Plains to Equalweight From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $37 From $40
MT
Green Plains to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on February 8, 2023

01/25/2023 | 08:33am EST
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results prior to the market opening on February 8, 2023, and then host a joint conference call beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance and outlook.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006110/en/

Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on either Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com or Green Plains Partners’ website at https://ir.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 641 M - -
Net income 2022 -109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 846 M 1 846 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 859
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,13 $
Average target price 44,44 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Managers and Directors
Todd A. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Stark Chief Financial Officer
Wayne B. Hoovestol Chairman
Chris Osowski Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Michelle S. Mapes General Counsel
