Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results prior to the market opening on February 7, 2024, and then host a conference call beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance and outlook.

Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

