Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Green Plains Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRE   US3932221043

GREEN PLAINS INC.

(GPRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green Plains : to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 4, 2021

10/11/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Green Plains to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 4, 2021

October 11, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will release third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the market opening on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, and then host a joint conference call beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss third quarter performance and outlook.

Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 2049686. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on either Green Plains' website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentationsor Green Plains Partners' website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Green Plains Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com

Disclaimer

Green Plains Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 20:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GREEN PLAINS INC.
04:42pGREEN PLAINS : to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 4, 2021
PU
04:30pGREEN PLAINS : to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 4, 2021
AQ
10/05Certain Common Stock of Green Plains Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
10/05Certain Performance Share Awards of Green Plains Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
10/05Certain Warrants of Green Plains Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 5-OC..
CI
10/05Certain Convertible Notes of Green Plains Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
09/29GREEN PLAINS : Spain's Iberdrola buys Australian solar farm project from RES Group
RE
09/28GREEN PLAINS : Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements (Form 8-K)
PU
09/28GREEN PLAINS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regul..
AQ
09/28Green Plains Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREEN PLAINS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 578 M - -
Net income 2021 1,45 M - -
Net Debt 2021 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -876x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 879 M 1 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart GREEN PLAINS INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Plains Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN PLAINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 35,03 $
Average target price 46,10 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd A. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Patrich Simpkins Chief Financial Officer
Wayne B. Hoovestol Chairman
Michelle S. Mapes Secretary, Chief Legal & Administration Officer
Brian D. Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN PLAINS INC.165.98%1 879
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG80.13%4 044
ITM POWER PLC-24.61%2 921
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-24.24%2 695
NEL ASA-56.82%2 136
GEVO, INC.60.24%1 347