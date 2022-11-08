Green Plains to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4 p.m. Eastern time (3 p.m. Central time). Additionally, the company will be participating in meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Materials used for the conference will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

