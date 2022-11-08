Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Green Plains Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GPRE   US3932221043

GREEN PLAINS INC.

(GPRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
33.09 USD   +0.64%
11/03GREEN PLAINS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/03Corn Slides on Pressure From Hawkish Fed -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
11/03Transcript : Green Plains Inc., Green Plains Partners LP, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
Green Plains to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

11/08/2022 | 04:21pm EST
OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4 p.m. Eastern time (3 p.m. Central time). Additionally, the company will be participating in meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Materials used for the conference will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 617 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 950 M 1 950 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 859
Free-Float 92,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 32,88 $
Average target price 43,44 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd A. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Stark Chief Financial Officer
Wayne B. Hoovestol Chairman
Chris Osowski Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Michelle S. Mapes General Counsel
