Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Green Plains Inc.    GPRE

GREEN PLAINS INC.

(GPRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green Plains to Participate in the 4th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit

03/22/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that it will participate in virtual investor meetings at the 4th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The materials used at this conference will be posted to the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.844.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GREEN PLAINS INC.
04:30pGreen Plains to Participate in the 4th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Utilitie..
GL
03/09Green Plains to Present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
GL
03/04Green Plains Announces Fluid Quip Technologies Awarded Technology Contract in..
GL
03/03Renewable diesel boom highlights challenges in clean-energy transition
RE
03/01GREEN PLAINS INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
03/01Green Plains Completes Concurrent Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible S..
GL
02/25Green Plains to Participate in the 2021 Credit Suisse Energy Summit
GL
02/25Green Plains Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Concurrent Common Stock and Co..
GL
02/24GREEN PLAINS INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24Green Plains Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of $150 million o..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 532 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 138 M 1 138 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart GREEN PLAINS INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Plains Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN PLAINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,29 $
Last Close Price 25,63 $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd A. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Patrich Simpkins Chief Financial Officer
Wayne B. Hoovestol Chairman
Michelle S. Mapes Secretary, Chief Legal & Administration Officer
Brian D. Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN PLAINS INC.94.61%1 208
ITM POWER PLC-16.28%3 632
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-4.77%3 108
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG5.86%2 376
QUANTAFUEL ASA-22.86%841
AEMETIS, INC.697.59%419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ