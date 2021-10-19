Log in
Green Plains Partners LP : Declares Quarterly Distribution - Form 8-K

10/19/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Green Plains Partners Declares Quarterly Distribution

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.435 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $1.74 per unit on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on Nov. 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 5, 2021.

﻿

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100% of Green Plains Partners' distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. Accordingly, all of the partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to U.S. federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

﻿

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

﻿

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com

﻿

###

﻿

Disclaimer

Green Plains Partners LP published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
