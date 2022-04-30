Log in
    GPP   US3932211069

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP

(GPP)
04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
14.45 USD    0.00%
04/30GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP : Inc. & Partners First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
04/21GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP : Increases Quarterly Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
04/21GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Green Plains Partners LP : Inc. & Partners First Quarter 2022 Results

04/30/2022 | 08:07pm EDT
Event Details
Green Plains Inc. & Green Plains Partners First Quarter 2022 Results
Monday, May 02, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Title
Green Plains Inc. & Green Plains Partners First Quarter 2022 Results
Date / Time
Monday, May 02, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Unauthorized recording or downloading of this event is not permitted.

Disclaimer

Green Plains Partners LP published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 336 M 336 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Green Plains Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,45 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,81%
Managers and Directors
Todd A. Becker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Patrich Simpkins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chris Osowski Executive VP-Operations & Administration
Michelle S. Mapes Chief Legal, Administration Officer & Director
Jerry L. Peters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP1.76%336
ENBRIDGE INC.13.46%88 603
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.99%56 390
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.50%52 002
WILLIAMS COMPANIES33.76%41 742
KINDER MORGAN, INC.14.44%41 155