Green Rise Announces Management Appointments

09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Green Rise Capital Corporation (TSXV: GRF), doing business as Green Rise Foods ("Green Rise" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce three appointments at its 51 acre facility at Kingsville, Ontario.

Mr. Adam Suder - Chief Growth Officer

Mr. Suder is responsible for all aspects of range operations. As one of the most experienced growers in the industry, Adam has successfully grown and managed over 200 acres of greenhouse produce with a variety of crops, from tomatoes to peppers to cucumbers and more. Adam is the expert grower when it comes to maximizing crop yields while maintaining the absolute top quality produce for our customers.

Mr. Danny Farias - General Manager

As general manager, Danny's responsibilities include coordinating business operations, monitoring and motivating staff, as well as managing customer and vendor relationships. Danny is always looking to improve operational processes that aid in achieving the key objectives of Green Rise. Danny is also readily involved in a range of community service efforts in the surrounding Essex area.

Mr. Ryan Calvano - Manager of Finance

Ryan joined Green Rise in 2019 and is responsible for the financial management and analysis of day to day operations as well as potential growth opportunities. He enjoys continually researching innovative and technological solutions that can improve both product quality and investor returns. Ryan obtained a business degree from the University of Western Ontario, with a specialization in accounting.

"On behalf of the executive team and our Board of Directors, I look forward to working with our new team and build on the strong foundation that has been established," said Vincent Narang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Green Rise
Vincent Narang, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-294-2881
E-mail: vnarang@greenrisecapital.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62926


© Newsfilecorp 2020
