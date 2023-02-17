Advanced search
    CCR   CA39328D1042

GREEN RIVER GOLD CORP.

(CCR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:40:18 2023-02-16 pm EST
0.0600 CAD    0.00%
02/06Green River Gold Corp. Announces Assay Results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project
CI
01/31Green River Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
01/31Green River Gold Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

02/17/2023 | 07:10am EST
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Visit Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) at Booth #3228 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is an exploration company headquartered in Edmonton, AB Canada and the company operates out of an 8000 sq. ft. building in Quesnel, BC where they have their flagship Quesnel Nickel Project.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Green River Gold Corp.
Pearson Little
780-993-2193
sales@greenrivergold.ca
greenrivergold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
