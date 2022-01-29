Log in
Green River : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company as of December 31, 2021

01/29/2022 | 05:01am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/29 Time of announcement 17:44:42
Subject 
 Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick
ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company as of
December 31, 2021
Date of events 2022/01/29 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/29
2.Cause of occurrence:
 In compliance with the notification No. Zheng Gui Jian 1060200898
 announced by Taipei Exchange on August 17, 2017.
3.Financial information date:2021/12/31
4.Unaudited Current ratio:27.68%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:17.10%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:75.60%
7.Countermeasures:
 Before the end of each month, announces the previous month unaudited
 current ratio, quick ratio, and the debt ratio of the consolidated company.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Green River Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 10:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
