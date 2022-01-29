Green River : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company as of December 31, 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/29 2.Cause of occurrence: In compliance with the notification No. Zheng Gui Jian 1060200898 announced by Taipei Exchange on August 17, 2017. 3.Financial information date:2021/12/31 4.Unaudited Current ratio:27.68% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:17.10% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:75.60% 7.Countermeasures: Before the end of each month, announces the previous month unaudited current ratio, quick ratio, and the debt ratio of the consolidated company. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.