Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8444   KYG409691006

GREEN RIVER HOLDING CO. LTD.

(8444)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-11
50.50 TWD   +0.60%
04:33aGREEN RIVER : Announcement of third treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
PU
08/04GREEN RIVER : Announcement of the Partial Supplement or Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report
PU
07/29GREEN RIVER : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of the consolidated company as of June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green River : Announcement of third treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period

08/14/2022 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/14 Time of announcement 16:14:36
Subject 
 Announcement of third treasury share repurchase
result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events 2022/08/14 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally prescribed ceiling on total monetary
amount of share repurchase (NTD):1,244,262,962
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/15~2022/08/14
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased
(shares):500,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):50.00~96.50
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/16~2022/08/12
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):497,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):24,484,078
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):49.26
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):797,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a
percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.89
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:In the interest
 of protecting shareholder rights while following the market mechanism, the
 Company repurchased the shares in batches based on share price changes and
 volume. Therefore, the repurchase was not executed in full.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Green River Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 08:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREEN RIVER HOLDING CO. LTD.
04:33aGREEN RIVER : Announcement of third treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurch..
PU
08/04GREEN RIVER : Announcement of the Partial Supplement or Correction of the Company's 2021 A..
PU
07/29GREEN RIVER : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of ..
PU
06/28GREEN RIVER : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of ..
PU
06/23GREEN RIVER : Announces the major resolutions of 2022 annual general Shareholders' meeting
PU
06/14GREEN RIVER : Announcement of the Company's board of directors resolution on third repurch..
PU
06/14Green River Holding Co. Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 500,000 shares, representi..
CI
06/14Green River Holding Co. Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/20GREEN RIVER : Announcement for the unaudited current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio of ..
PU
05/13Green River Holding Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 752 M - -
Net income 2021 394 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 518 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GREEN RIVER HOLDING CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Green River Holding Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Teng Shih Huang President, CEO, COO & Director
Jung Hui Hsieh Chairman & President
Sheng Feng Wang Chief Finance Officer
Pei Lin Pai Independent Director
Jun En Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN RIVER HOLDING CO. LTD.-62.31%151