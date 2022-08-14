Green River : Announcement of third treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
08/14/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Provided by: Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/14
Time of announcement
16:14:36
Subject
Announcement of third treasury share repurchase
result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events
2022/08/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally prescribed ceiling on total monetary
amount of share repurchase (NTD):1,244,262,962
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/15~2022/08/14
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased
(shares):500,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):50.00~96.50
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/16~2022/08/12
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):497,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):24,484,078
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):49.26
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):797,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a
percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.89
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:In the interest
of protecting shareholder rights while following the market mechanism, the
Company repurchased the shares in batches based on share price changes and
volume. Therefore, the repurchase was not executed in full.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
