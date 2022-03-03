Green River : Announces on behalf of the major subsidiary, Green River Panels (Thailand) Co., Ltd., according to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03 2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name: Thailand Nature Resource Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: Green River Holding Co. Ltd. holds indirectly 48.39% stock of Thailand Nature Resource Co., Ltd. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): NT$745,051 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): NT$102,200 (5)New loan (thousand NTD): NT$104,976 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: No (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NT$207,176 (8)Reason for new loan: The needs of the operating working capital. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD): (1)Content :None (2)Value (thousand NTD):NT$0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD): NT$51,840 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): NT$-109,628 5.Method of calculation of interest:2.05% 6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date: (1)Conditions: Repaid at one time on the date of expiration or repayment before the date of expiration. (2)Date: Upon the expiration of the drawdown request. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$4,542,006 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:303.52% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:The subsidiary itself. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None