Green River : Announces on behalf of the major subsidiary, Green River Panels (Thailand) Co., Ltd., according to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds
03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Provided by: Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/03
Time of announcement
16:00:42
Subject
Announces on behalf of the major subsidiary, Green
River Panels (Thailand) Co., Ltd., according to Article
22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds
Date of events
2022/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name: Thailand Nature Resource Co., Ltd.
(2)Relationship with lender: Green River Holding Co. Ltd. holds
indirectly 48.39% stock of Thailand Nature Resource Co., Ltd.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): NT$745,051
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): NT$102,200
(5)New loan (thousand NTD): NT$104,976
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate: No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
NT$207,176
(8)Reason for new loan: The needs of the operating working capital.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content :None
(2)Value (thousand NTD):NT$0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD): NT$51,840
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): NT$-109,628
5.Method of calculation of interest:2.05%
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Conditions: Repaid at one time on the date of expiration or repayment
before the date of expiration.
(2)Date: Upon the expiration of the drawdown request.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$4,542,006
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:303.52%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:The subsidiary itself.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Green River Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:03 UTC.