Green River : will attend the investor conference held by Waterland Securities
03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Provided by: Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
2022/03/03
16:00:58
Green River Holding Co. Ltd. will attend the
investor conference held by Waterland Securities
2022/03/11
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30(GMT+8)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:7F., No. 128, Lequn 3rd Rd.,
Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
will attend the investor conference held by Waterland Securities to
discuss business-related information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
