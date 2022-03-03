Log in
Green River : will attend the investor conference held by Waterland Securities

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 16:00:58
Subject 
 Green River Holding Co. Ltd. will attend the
investor conference held by Waterland Securities
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30(GMT+8)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:7F., No. 128, Lequn 3rd Rd.,
 Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Green River Holding Co. Ltd.
 will attend the investor conference held by Waterland Securities to
 discuss business-related information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Green River Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
