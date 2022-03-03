Green River : will attend the investor conference held by Waterland Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/11 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30(GMT+8) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:7F., No. 128, Lequn 3rd Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Green River Holding Co. Ltd. will attend the investor conference held by Waterland Securities to discuss business-related information. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None