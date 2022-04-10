Green Star Products : GSPI 2021 Q4 15c2-11 Information Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Green Star Products, Inc.

1302 Highway 93 North, Unit #8,Victor, MT 59875 USA _______________________________

(208) 789-8605 http://gspiusa.comkristy@gspiusa.com

2002 NAICS #325199 - All Other Basic Organic Chemical Manufacturing, for transesterification of vegetable oils to produce fuels or fuel additives (1987 SIC #2869)

2002 NAICS #112519 - Other Aquaculture, for Algae farming (2007 NAICS #112519)

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021 (Current Reporting Period), the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 670,397,447 Shares

As of September 30, 2020 (Prior Reporting Period), the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 670,397,447 Shares

As of December 31, 2020 (Most Recent Completed Fiscal Year), the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 670,397,447 Shares

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐

No: ☐



Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☐



Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☐



1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

The issuer's name is Green Star Products, Inc. as of July 18, 2002. Previously known as B.A.T. International, Inc. from August 20, 1992 to July 18, 2002. Before that, known as October Associates, Inc. from March 16, 1988 to August 20, 1992. Before that known as National Transducer, Inc. from July 13, 1984 to March 16, 1988.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company is organized under the laws for the State of Utah, incorporated on July 13, 1984. Current Standing in the State of Utah is Active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1302 Highway 93 North, Unit #8,Victor, MT 59875

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐

612 North First Street Suite 2-177, Hamilton, MT 59840

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☐



If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

2) Security Information

Trading symbol: GSPI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 393411103 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 875,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 670,397,447 as of date: September 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 574,297,198 as of date: September 30, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

1,649

as of date: September 30, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:as of date: as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name: ClearTrust, LLC Transfer Agent Phone: (813) 235-4490 Email: inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com Address: 16540 Pointe Village Dr., Suite 205, Lutz, FL 33558

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☐ No: ☐



3) Issuance History

A Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening BalanceDate Common: Preferred: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury) Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled) Class of Securities Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing. Exemption or Registration Type.



directors and control persons.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐



Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.) Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

4)Financial Statements

A The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:



☐ U.S. GAAP

☐ IFRS

B

The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name: Chang G. Park Title: CPA Relationship to Issuer: Accountant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

C. Balance sheet;

D. Statement of income;

E. Statement of cash flows;

F. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)

G. Financial notes; and

H. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompa-nying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the docu-ment(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.

See Attached Financial Statements for Period Ending December 31, 2021 At The End Of This Report.

Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.

5) Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

A Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations") Develop projects associated with industrial production technology controlled by Green Star Products, Inc. Also, develop and secure international distribution contracts on behalf of Biotech Research, LLC. The product line, Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS), is a broad spectrum antiviral supplement. GSPI is also involved the sales and distribution of Earth's friendly organic fertilizer for the CBD and Cannabis Industries and also terrestrial plant farmers. (See Note #1.D of the Financial Statement titled, "Recent Company Events.")

B Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. Affiliated with Biotech Research, LLC, by contract, to distribute specific products they have developed. Distribution in certain countries in South America and the Pacific Rim.

