Green Star Products : GSPI 2021 Q4 Financial Statements

Green Star Products, Inc.
Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and bank deposits Total Current assetsOther Assets
Other loan receivable
Loan receivable from related party
$
4,454 $ 1,193
4,454 1,193
5,000
-619,955 607,645
Total Assets
Liabilies and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilies
Accounts payable and accrued expenses Payroll taxes payable
Salaries payable Income taxes payable Due to related party Common stock to issue liability
Current poron of notes and loan payable Total Current liabilies
$
629,409 $ 608,838
$
887,103 886,603
286,463 286,463
21,500
86,000 86,000
749,602 833,659
87,356 87,356
36,400 9,400
-
2,154,424 2,189,481
Total liabilies
Stockholders' Equity (Deﬁcit)
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 675,000,000 shares authorized, 670,397,447 shares issued and outstnding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respecvely
Addional paid-in capital Accumulated deﬁcit
Total stockholders' Equity
Total Liabilies and Stockholders' Equity
2,154,424 2,189,481
670,352 15,115,282
(17,310,649) (17,366,277)
(1,525,015) (1,580,643)
$
629,409 $
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements
670,352 15,115,282
608,838
Green Star Products, Inc.
Statements of Operaons
For Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Years ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Revenue
Cost of goods sold
Gross proﬁt
Operang expenses
Oﬃcer compensaon
General and administrave expenses Total operang expenses
$
6,940 1,550 5,390
30,000
57,419 6,352
$
- - -
-
87,419 6,352
Operang income
Other income (loss)
Other income
Net proﬁt (loss) from connuing operaons
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
(82,029)
$ $
137,657 55,628
0.00 670,397,447
$ $
670,397,447
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements
(6,352)
-
(6,352)
(0.00)
Green Star Products, Inc.
Statements of Cash ﬂow
For Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Income (Loss)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operaon:
Years ended
2021
$ 55,628
Increase in salaries payable 21,500
Changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses 500
2020
$ (6,352)
-NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 77,628 (6,352)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Other loan receivable (5,000)
Loan receivable from related pares (12,310) (5,255)NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN)INVESTING ACTIVITIES (17,310) (5,255)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceddes from loan from related pares (84,057) 3,395
Proceeds from loan payable
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN)FINANCING ACTIVITIES
27,000 9,400
(57,057) 12,795
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Beginning of period
End of period
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION;
Cash paid taxes
Cash paid for interest
3,261 1,188
$
1,193 4,454
$ $
- -The accompanying notes are an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements
5
$ 1,193
$ $
- -
Green Star Products, Inc. Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Common stockCommon stock
AmountsAddional paid in capitalAccumulated deﬁcitTotalBalance-December 31, 2019
670,397,447
$
670,352
$
15,115,282
$
(17,359,925)
$ (1,574,291)
Net loss
(6,352)
(6,352)
Balance-December 31, 2020
670,397,447
$
670,352
$
15,115,282
$
(17,366,277)
$ (1,580,643)
Net income (loss)
55,628
55,628
Balance-December 31, 2021
670,397,447
$
670,352
$
15,115,282
$
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these ﬁnancial statements
(17,310,649)
$ (1,525,015)
Green Star Products, Inc.
Notes to Financial Statements Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Note 1 - Organization and Basis of Preparation
In June of 1992, Green Star Products, Inc. ("GSPI" or the "Company") formerly known as B.A.T. International, Inc. and subsidiaries entered a plan of reorganization whereby it was acquired by October Associates, Inc., a Utah public corporation. The name of the Company was changed to B.A.T. International, Inc., and the name was again changed to Green Star Products, Inc. in July of 2002. Operations through 1994 consisted of designing and developing electric retrofitted automobiles. In early 1995, the Company closed its facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, abandoned its remaining Utah assets and moved to California where it continued to build electric automobiles through 1998.
Company Operations from 1992-1998
Mr. Joseph LaStella is the president and founder of Green Star Products, Inc. (GSPI), formerly BAT International Inc. Prior to forming GSPI, Mr. LaStella conducted extensive research on electric vehicles in the mid-1980s. As a result of his research, he was able to attract and recruit some of the best automotive engineering personnel in the electric automobile industry. During the years 1992 through 1998, GSPI built three different models of electric vehicles based on the Ford Ranger design and the General Motors' Geo Metro design. GSPI only purchased new vehicles directly from these companies and converted them into electric vehicles. The new components removed from new vehicles included: internal combustion engines, radiators, exhaust systems, and many other components which were sold back to OEM Distributors as new replacement parts. Therefore, this strategy significantly reduced the price of base new vehicles and created inexpensive new running gliders. These vehicles were sold to many high-profile individuals, organizations, and investment firms. During this period, Mr. LaStella set many of the world records for electric vehicles, some of them still stand to this day.
Other achievements during this period include: 1) Received Commendation Honors from Governor Levitt of Utah for groundbreaking work accomplished in the electric vehicle industry, presented during the Proclamation of Zero Emissions day in Utah (1994). 2) Received a United States Senate, Commendation plaque from Senator Dianne Feinstein (California Democrat) and two Congressmen, for creating an advanced transportation business in California (1994). 3) First to complete a successful crash test of an electric vehicle in the United States (1995). 4) Successfully completed International offset programs with Lockheed Martin in relation to electric vehicle Battery Technology transfer. 5) Set several world records that were covered by mainstream media, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN, and many national newspapers, such as, USA Today, Washington Post, LA Times, Detroit News, etc.
In the late 1990s, the market for electric vehicles did not develop because in 1998 California dropped its US electric vehicle mandate. Therefore, GSPI went on to develop other technologies for other environmentally friendly industries.
By 2003 Mr. LaStella had developed the first high-efficiency Continuous Flow biodiesel reactor.
[1]
