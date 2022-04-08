Green Star Products : Issuer Certification GSPI 2021 Q4 Financial Statements

ISSUER CERTIFICATION

I, Kristy Hunt, President of Green Star Products, Inc. certify that:

1. I have reviewed the "GSPI 2021 Q4 Financial Statements" (GSPI 2021 Q4 Financial Statements.pdf) for the period ending December 31, 2021 of Green Star Products, Inc.;

2. Based on my knowledge, this disclosure statement does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this disclosure statement; and

3. Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included or incorporated by reference in this disclosure statement, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the issuer as of, and for, the periods presented in this disclosure statement.

________________________________ [Date]

April 8, 2022

________________________________ [President's Signature]

Kristy Hunt

President

Green Star Products, Inc.