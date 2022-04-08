Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Green Star Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSPI   US3934111036

GREEN STAR PRODUCTS, INC.

(GSPI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/08 03:43:24 pm EDT
0.009600 USD   +8.78%
03/24XCPCNL Business Services Corporation Finalizes Partnership With Green Star Products Inc.
AQ
01/05Green Star Products Issues a Force Majeure
AQ
2021RETRANSMISSION : Green Star Products Releases COVID-19 Efficacy Data
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Star Products : Issuer Certification GSPI 2021 Q4 Financial Statements

04/08/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISSUER CERTIFICATION

I, Kristy Hunt, President of Green Star Products, Inc. certify that:

1. I have reviewed the "GSPI 2021 Q4 Financial Statements" (GSPI 2021 Q4 Financial Statements.pdf) for the period ending December 31, 2021 of Green Star Products, Inc.;

2. Based on my knowledge, this disclosure statement does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this disclosure statement; and

3. Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included or incorporated by reference in this disclosure statement, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the issuer as of, and for, the periods presented in this disclosure statement.

________________________________ [Date]

April 8, 2022

________________________________ [President's Signature]

Kristy Hunt

President

Green Star Products, Inc.

Disclaimer

Green Star Products Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 20:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREEN STAR PRODUCTS, INC.
03/24XCPCNL Business Services Corporation Finalizes Partnership With Green Star Products Inc..
AQ
01/05Green Star Products Issues a Force Majeure
AQ
2021RETRANSMISSION : Green Star Products Releases COVID-19 Efficacy Data
NE
2021Green Star Products Releases COVID-19 Efficacy Data
NE
2021GREEN STAR PRODUCTS : Releases COVID-19 Efficacy Data
AQ
2021Green Star Products Releases COVID-19 Efficacy Data
GL
2021Green Star Products Signs Distribution Contract for Pacific Rim Countries
GL
2021Green Star Products, Inc. Signs Distribution Contract for Pacific Rim Countries
CI
2021New President for Green Star Products
GL
2021Green Star Products, Inc. Appoints Miss Kristy as New President
CI
More news
Chart GREEN STAR PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Star Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Kristy Hunt President
Gerardo Gomez Secretary, Treasurer & Director