Green Stream Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Green Stream Finance, Inc., which is a solar energy utility company. The Company provides solar energy solutions to underrepresented and/or growing market segments. The Company is targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar power generation systems (solar systems), operating in multiple markets. The Company is conducting its business in various locations, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company is also a marketer and contractor of solar systems to homeowners, landowners, and commercial building owners in the United States.