Green Stream Holdings Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.018 million. Revenue was USD 0.018 million. Net loss was USD 0.014998 million compared to USD 0.069607 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.038227 million. Revenue was USD 0.038227 million. Net loss was USD 0.015032 million compared to USD 0.0982 million a year ago.
Green Stream Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 20, 2023 at 05:20 pm EST
