Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Green Stream Holdings Inc.    GSFI

GREEN STREAM HOLDINGS INC.

(GSFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Stream Holdings (GSFI) Files 10-Q for Period Ending January 31, 2021

03/26/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today it has filed its most recent Quarterly Report for the period ending January 31st, 2021 via EDGAR. The report was filed on March 23, with an Amended Report filed yesterday and submitted by GlobalOne Filings and signed off on by James DiPrima, the Company's CEO.

The report can be found at https://sec.report/Ticker/GSFI

The company anticipates status to reflect as Pink Current Information Tier on OTC Markets within the coming days and anticipates increased accessibility for investors as a result.

Shareholders-visit greenrainsolar.com. where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and even a live Level 2 stream, along with other company information.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/78684_570fd4b264e1188a_002.jpg

GSFI Company Proposal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/78684_570fd4b264e1188a_002full.jpg

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Transfer Agent:

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co
200 Memorial Pkwy
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
732.872.2727

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:
president@greenstreamfinance.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78684


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GREEN STREAM HOLDINGS INC.
11:40aGreen Stream Holdings (GSFI) Files 10-Q for Period Ending January 31, 2021
NE
03/25Green Stream Holdings Files 10-Q for Period Ending January 31, 2021
NE
03/24GREEN STREAM  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
03/17Green Stream Holdings, Inc's Fashion Brand Chuck's Vintage Heading to New Yor..
NE
03/15Green Stream Holdings to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 1..
NE
03/11Green Stream Holdings (GSFI) Announces Plans and Preparation for Application ..
NE
03/01Green Stream Holdings Further Reduces Convertible Debt by $147,200
NE
02/24GREEN STREAM HOLDINGS INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23Green Stream Holdings (GSFI) Completes Structural Engineering for 160 Imlay S..
NE
02/22Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Oper..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,26 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,33  - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,59 M 8,59 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart GREEN STREAM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Stream Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James C. DiPrima Chief Executive Officer & Director
Madeleine Cammarata President & Treasurer
Michael Sheikh Chief Financial Officer
James Ware Director & Vice President
Ashley Conrad Gordon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN STREAM HOLDINGS INC.-36.92%11
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-15.38%22 561
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-20.24%21 536
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.38%15 331
SUNRUN INC.-23.61%12 584
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.-34.61%8 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ