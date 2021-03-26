Green Stream Holdings (GSFI) Files 10-Q for Period Ending January 31, 2021

Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today it has filed its most recent Quarterly Report for the period ending January 31st, 2021 via EDGAR. The report was filed on March 23, with an Amended Report filed yesterday and submitted by GlobalOne Filings and signed off on by James DiPrima, the Company's CEO.

The report can be found at https://sec.report/Ticker/GSFI

The company anticipates status to reflect as Pink Current Information Tier on OTC Markets within the coming days and anticipates increased accessibility for investors as a result.

Shareholders-visit greenrainsolar.com. where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and even a live Level 2 stream, along with other company information.

GSFI Company Proposal



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/78684_570fd4b264e1188a_002full.jpg

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Transfer Agent:

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co

200 Memorial Pkwy

Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

732.872.2727

