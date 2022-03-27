Green Technology Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GT1

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
For personal use only
GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED
Date of this announcement Monday March 28, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
GT1AE
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
|
4,049,520
|
25/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code GT1
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022
Registration number 648657649
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
For personal use only
Please specify
Issued as Second Tranche Consideration to increase interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects to 80%.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
GT1AE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 25/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Shares escrowed until 10 November 2023
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Issued as Second Tranche Consideration to increase interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects to 80% as per Prospectus dated 16 September 2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
4,049,520
For personal use only
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued as Second Tranche Consideration to increase interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects to 80%.
Purpose of the issue
To pay for the acquisition of an asset
Additional Details
Name of company or asset being acquired Ontario Lithium Projects
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.