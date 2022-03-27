Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Green Technology Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GT1   AU0000177271

GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED

(GT1)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/25 01:10:09 am EDT
0.9 AUD   +0.56%
05:51pGREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GT1
PU
03/17Green Technology Metals Limited - Seymour Drilling Update
AQ
03/16GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS : Seymour Drilling Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Technology Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GT1

03/27/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name



GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday March 28, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

GT1AE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

4,049,520

25/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code GT1

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Registration number 648657649

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other



Please specify

Issued as Second Tranche Consideration to increase interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects to 80%.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

GT1AE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 25/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Shares escrowed until 10 November 2023

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued as Second Tranche Consideration to increase interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects to 80% as per Prospectus dated 16 September 2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

4,049,520



Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as Second Tranche Consideration to increase interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects to 80%.

Purpose of the issue

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Additional Details

Name of company or asset being acquired Ontario Lithium Projects

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Green Technology Metals Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
