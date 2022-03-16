Green Technology Metals : Seymour Drilling Update

Holes Meters Status 16 5,895 16 Holes completed, assays still pending for 13 holes 31 5,100 Commenced drilling 15 March, 2022 26 2,000 Commenced drilling 14 March, 2022 73 12,995 Seymour Phase 1 - North Aubry Phase 2 - Central Aubry Phase 3 - Pye Total ASX RELEASE 17 March 2022 ASX | GT1 SEYMOUR DRILLING UPDATE only HIGHLIGHTS • Phase 1 extensional diamond drilling program at North Aubry deposit now complete. • Step-out drilling at North Aubry will be planned in the near term based on pending assay results. use • Two additional thick +10m intersections of spodumene bearing pegmatite intersected at North Aubry. • Phase 2 drilling commenced: 31 holes for 5,100m at the highly prospective and largely untested, Central Aubry zone of Seymour. • Phase 3 drilling at the untested Pye prospect, 1.5km east of North Aubry, accelerated and commenced (26 holes for 2,000m). Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the diamond drilling personalFor activities at its Seymour Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Following recent completion of the highly successful Phase 1 program at the North Aubry deposit, drilling activities have now commenced at both the Central Aubry zone and Pye prospect. The decision to accelerate Phase 3 exploration drilling at Pye to run concurrently with the Phase 2 extensional program at Central Aubry was enabled by the continued availability of the second diamond drill rig currently on site. "With the recent completion of the Phase 1 program at North Aubry, and the strong outcomes it has returned to date, we are naturally excited to have transitioned to Phase 2 extensional drilling activity at the highly prospective Central Aubry zone. The acceleration of the planned Phase 3 exploration drilling program at the Pye prospect also represents a big opportunity. Pye is a genuinely compelling target at Seymour that has been rapidly unlocked via the geophysical surveying and extensive ground truthing work that GT1 has undertaken over the past six months." - GT1 Chief Executive Officer, Luke Cox Green Technology Metals www.greentm.com.au 94 Rokeby Road, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 info@greentm.com.au +61 8 6557 6825 ABN 99 648 657 649

Phase 1 extensional drilling (North Aubry deposit) completed onlyThe Phase 1 drilling program at Seymour was designed to evaluate potential along-strike and down-dip extensions of the North Aubry deposit that were open and untested. This maiden program is now complete with 16 holes having been drilled for a total of 5,895 metres (see Figure 2). usepersonalFigure 1: Location map of northern area of the Seymour Project showing North and South Aubry deposits, Central Aubry zone and Pye prospect All holes in the Phase 1 program intersected pegmatite along strike and down dip (refer GT1 ASX release dated 8 March For2022, North Aubry Deposit Extended Down Dip and Along Strike, and Figure 2 and Table 1 below). The intercepts returned from solely the upper pegmatite at North Aubry range in thickness up to 42.7m, with the widest intervals located in the northern extensions of the deposit. Both the northern and down-dip extents of the pegmatite are wide open to further expansion. The two final holes drilled in the Phase 1 program, GTDD-22-0001 and GTDD-22-0002, are in the northern zone and to the west of GTDD-22-0003. These two holes have returned thick, continuous pegmatite intervals of 11.2m and 10.7m, respectively (see Table 1). As a result of this ongoing northern extensional potential at North Aubry, GT1 plans to conduct further step-out drilling in the near term, with planning already underway for this work. Green Technology Metals www.greentm.com.au

Assays remain pending for 13 of the 16 holes from the Phase 1 program. The first three holes in the program returned mineralised intervals of 42.7m at 1.54% Li2O (GTDD-21-0004), 8.9m at 1.46% Li2O (GTDD-22-0005) and 1.58m at 1.11% Li2O (GTDD-22-0006) (refer GT1 ASX releases dated 17 January 2022 and 8 March 2022 for full details). use only personal Figure 2: Completed Phase 1 diamond drill program at North Aubry, upper pegmatite intersections displayed Hole From To Thickness Easting (collar) Northing (collar) RL (Collar) Lithology GTDD-22-0001 123.2 134.4 11.2 397,016 5,585,304 390 Pegmatite GTDD-22-0002 173.0 183.7 10.7 397,050 5,585,389 373 Pegmatite Table 1: North Aubry upper pegmatite intersection table (new results) All results from the Phase 1 program are set to be incorporated into a scheduled update of the current Seymour Mineral Resource estimate (4.8 Mt @ 1.25% Li2O1), which remains on track for completion during Q2 2022. ForThe spodumene crystals are hosted in pegmatite dykes intruding into the country rock. The main lithium mineral observed was fine-to-coarse spodumene crystals. The estimation of abundance has not been specified as the fine crystals could be misinterpreted and the pXRF or Raman Spectrometer was not available for mineral identification. In relation to the disclosure of visual intersections of pegmatite, the Company cautions that visual intersections of pegmatite should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to confirm the widths and grade of visual intersections of pegmatite reported in the preliminary geological logging. The Company will update the market when laboratory analytical results become available. Green Technology Metals www.greentm.com.au

Phase 2 extensional drilling (Central Aubry zone) commenced As previously announced (refer GT1 ASX release dated 16 February, Central Aubry Drilling Set to Commence), the next round of drilling at Seymour (Phase 2) is testing the highly prospective and largely untested, Central Aubry zone. Phase only2 drilling at the Central Aubry zone has now commenced, following completion of the Phase 1 drilling at the North Aubry deposit. The Phase 2 program comprises a planned 31 holes for approximately 5,100m drilling metres (see Figure 3). Recently completed aerial magnetic surveying combined with Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) surveying completed in 2018 (refer ADV ASX release dated 27 September 2018) provide compelling signals that mineralised pegmatite extends into the central portion of Aubry, between the currently delineated Mineral Resource estimates at the North and South Aubry lithium deposits. The magnetics and GPR suggest a series of stacked moderately north-easterly dipping structures at Central Aubry, similar to the attitude of the pegmatites within the existing North and South Aubry systems (northwest-southeast strike and northeast dip). usepersonal ForFigure 3: Phase 3 diamond drill program at Central Aubry The identified structures have been extrapolated to surface, with recent geological mapping confirming pegmatite occurrences in this area. Historical channel sampling of identified surficial pegmatite in the Central Aubry zone also returned assay values up to 4.13% Li2O (ASX: GT1 16 February 2022). There is currently no Mineral Resource estimate at Central Aubry, with the existing Seymour Mineral Resource estimate of 4.8 Mt @ 1.25% Li2O1 comprised solely of the North and South Aubry deposits. Green Technology Metals www.greentm.com.au