  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Green Technology Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GT1   AU0000177271

GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED

(GT1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Technology Metals : Seymour Drilling Update

03/16/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
Holes MetersStatus
16 5,895 16 Holes completed, assays still pending for 13 holes
31 5,100 Commenced drilling 15 March, 2022
26 2,000 Commenced drilling 14 March, 2022
73 12,995
Seymour
Phase 1 - North Aubry
Phase 2 - Central Aubry
Phase 3 - Pye
Total

ASX RELEASE

17 March 2022

ASX | GT1

SEYMOUR DRILLING UPDATE

only

HIGHLIGHTS

Phase 1 extensional diamond drilling program at North Aubry deposit now complete.

Step-out drilling at North Aubry will be planned in the near term based on pending assay results.

use

Two additional thick +10m intersections of spodumene bearing pegmatite intersected at North

Aubry.

Phase 2 drilling commenced: 31 holes for 5,100m at the highly prospective and largely untested,

Central Aubry zone of Seymour.

Phase 3 drilling at the untested Pye prospect, 1.5km east of North Aubry, accelerated and

commenced (26 holes for 2,000m).

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the diamond drilling

personalFor

activities at its Seymour Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Following recent completion of the highly successful Phase 1 program at the North Aubry deposit, drilling activities have now commenced at both the Central Aubry zone and Pye prospect. The decision to accelerate Phase 3 exploration drilling at Pye to run concurrently with the Phase 2 extensional program at Central Aubry was enabled by the continued availability of the second diamond drill rig currently on site.

"With the recent completion of the Phase 1 program at North Aubry, and the strong outcomes it has returned to date, we are naturally excited to have transitioned to Phase 2 extensional drilling activity at the highly prospective Central Aubry zone. The acceleration of the planned Phase 3 exploration drilling program at the Pye prospect also represents a big opportunity. Pye is a genuinely compelling target at Seymour that has been rapidly unlocked via the geophysical surveying and extensive ground truthing work that GT1 has undertaken over the past six months."

- GT1 Chief Executive Officer, Luke Cox

Phase 1 extensional drilling (North Aubry deposit) completed

onlyThe Phase 1 drilling program at Seymour was designed to evaluate potential along-strike and down-dip extensions of the North Aubry deposit that were open and untested. This maiden program is now complete with 16 holes having been drilled for a total of 5,895 metres (see Figure 2).

usepersonalFigure 1: Location map of northern area of the Seymour Project showing North and South Aubry deposits, Central Aubry zone and Pye prospect

All holes in the Phase 1 program intersected pegmatite along strike and down dip (refer GT1 ASX release dated 8 March For2022, North Aubry Deposit Extended Down Dip and Along Strike, and Figure 2 and Table 1 below). The intercepts returned from solely the upper pegmatite at North Aubry range in thickness up to 42.7m, with the widest intervals located in the

northern extensions of the deposit.

Both the northern and down-dip extents of the pegmatite are wide open to further expansion. The two final holes drilled in the Phase 1 program, GTDD-22-0001 and GTDD-22-0002, are in the northern zone and to the west of GTDD-22-0003. These two holes have returned thick, continuous pegmatite intervals of 11.2m and 10.7m, respectively (see Table 1).

As a result of this ongoing northern extensional potential at North Aubry, GT1 plans to conduct further step-out drilling in the near term, with planning already underway for this work.

Assays remain pending for 13 of the 16 holes from the Phase 1 program. The first three holes in the program returned mineralised intervals of 42.7m at 1.54% Li2O (GTDD-21-0004), 8.9m at 1.46% Li2O (GTDD-22-0005) and 1.58m at 1.11% Li2O (GTDD-22-0006) (refer GT1 ASX releases dated 17 January 2022 and 8 March 2022 for full details).

use only

personal

Figure 2: Completed Phase 1 diamond drill program at North Aubry, upper pegmatite intersections displayed

Hole

From

To

Thickness

Easting (collar)

Northing (collar)

RL (Collar)

Lithology

GTDD-22-0001

123.2

134.4

11.2

397,016

5,585,304

390

Pegmatite

GTDD-22-0002

173.0

183.7

10.7

397,050

5,585,389

373

Pegmatite

Table 1: North Aubry upper pegmatite intersection table (new results)

All results from the Phase 1 program are set to be incorporated into a scheduled update of the current Seymour Mineral Resource estimate (4.8 Mt @ 1.25% Li2O1), which remains on track for completion during Q2 2022.

ForThe spodumene crystals are hosted in pegmatite dykes intruding into the country rock. The main lithium mineral observed was fine-to-coarse spodumene crystals. The estimation of abundance has not been specified as the fine crystals could be

misinterpreted and the pXRF or Raman Spectrometer was not available for mineral identification. In relation to the disclosure of visual intersections of pegmatite, the Company cautions that visual intersections of pegmatite should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to confirm the widths and grade of visual intersections of pegmatite reported in the preliminary geological logging. The Company will update the market when laboratory analytical results become available.

Phase 2 extensional drilling (Central Aubry zone) commenced

As previously announced (refer GT1 ASX release dated 16 February, Central Aubry Drilling Set to Commence), the next round of drilling at Seymour (Phase 2) is testing the highly prospective and largely untested, Central Aubry zone. Phase only2 drilling at the Central Aubry zone has now commenced, following completion of the Phase 1 drilling at the North Aubry

deposit. The Phase 2 program comprises a planned 31 holes for approximately 5,100m drilling metres (see Figure 3).

Recently completed aerial magnetic surveying combined with Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) surveying completed in 2018 (refer ADV ASX release dated 27 September 2018) provide compelling signals that mineralised pegmatite extends into the central portion of Aubry, between the currently delineated Mineral Resource estimates at the North and South Aubry lithium deposits. The magnetics and GPR suggest a series of stacked moderately north-easterly dipping structures at Central Aubry, similar to the attitude of the pegmatites within the existing North and South Aubry systems (northwest-southeast strike and northeast dip).

usepersonal

ForFigure 3: Phase 3 diamond drill program at Central Aubry

The identified structures have been extrapolated to surface, with recent geological mapping confirming pegmatite occurrences in this area. Historical channel sampling of identified surficial pegmatite in the Central Aubry zone also returned assay values up to 4.13% Li2O (ASX: GT1 16 February 2022). There is currently no Mineral Resource estimate at Central Aubry, with the existing Seymour Mineral Resource estimate of 4.8 Mt @ 1.25% Li2O1 comprised solely of the North and South Aubry deposits.

Phase 3 exploration drilling (Pye prospect) accelerated

Building on recent and highly encouraging geophysical survey and geological mapping work, and following the recent confirmation of continued availability of the second diamond drill rig currently on site at Seymour, the next round of

onlydrilling at Seymour (Phase 3 exploration drilling focussed on Pye) has been accelerated and has also now commenced. The Pye prospect is located approximately 1 km east of the Aubry complex. The Phase 3 diamond drill program is set to drill an initial 26 holes at Pye for approximately 2,000 drilling metres.

The elevated prospectivity of the Pye target has been established, in part, through the aerial geophysical survey undertaken last year by GT1 that covered the full extent of the Seymour tenement package. It was designed and supervised by Karen Gilgallon from Southern Geoscience, who has extensive experience in these types of surveys and lithium bearing pegmatites. The results were highly encouraging given excellent alignment of identified geophysical

useanomalies on the Seymour tenements with currently defined Mineral Resources, Exploration Targets, and geological interpretations (see Figure 4).

Of particular note, was that the Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) survey delineated a syn-form structure with the hinge axis located at the Pye prospect. Such a structure is a common location for LCT pegmatite mineralisation, with a ready example of such depositional structure being the world-class Wodgina lithium deposit in Western Australia.

personalFor

Figure 4: Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) and mapped pegmatite occurrences (red dots)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Green Technology Metals Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
