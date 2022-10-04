Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Green Thumb Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTBIF   CA39342L1085

GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.

(GTBIF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-10-04 pm EDT
10.35 USD   -0.48%
09/28Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2022
GL
09/28Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2022
GL
09/01Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for September 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purpl Scientific and Green Thumb Industries Partner to bring Rapid NIRS Testing to Cannabis Oil Production

10/04/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpl Scientific Inc., a division of Nynomic AG (M7U: Xetra), has signed leading Cannabis MSO, Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) to an R&D agreement, which aims to bring near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) testing for Cannabis Extracts and finished products. Preliminary results show that NIRS can compete with High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC). Purpl's smartphone paired sensors enable highly accurate testing in seconds, by any employee, with minimal capital expense or consumables.

While HPLC is considered the gold standard in terms of accuracy, and is used in state-mandated testing, it requires significant capital outlays for equipment, expensive consumables, trained technicians, and significant amounts of time per test. Purpl's devices allow rapid testing for all points in between.

According to Dr. Deyaa AbuSalim, Green Thumb's National Director of Analytics and Chemistry Development, "working with Purpl has transformed the way we think about potency testing and opens up possibilities that we hadn't imagined."

Purpl plans to release tests by product type: first potency for distillate, winterized CO2 oil, trim, and flower with more capabilities to follow. The new capabilities will allow testing of input stock (trim and flower), finished products, and intermediate steps. Supercritical CO2 and Ethanol tests are already being validated, with White Papers to follow. Testing will not be limited to potency, but also winterization, decarboxylation and other metrics. Product demos will be available at MJBizCon in November, with initial product release to begin January 2023.

About Purpl Scientific:

Purpl Scientific Inc. (Purpl) is an innovation company dedicated to the evolution of the cannabis industry. Our products reduce the mystery and guesswork of cannabis quality and chemical composition throughout the entire lifecycle, from cultivation to consumption. We are an advanced tech organization that prides itself on simplifying complexity. We pack a ton of new generation technologies into our hand-held applications that are exceedingly powerful, amazingly fast, extremely affordable, and controlled with the click of a button. More information is available at www.purplscientific.com.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products and also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purpl-scientific-and-green-thumb-industries-partner-to-bring-rapid-nirs-testing-to-cannabis-oil-production-301640928.html

SOURCE Purpl Scientific


© PRNewswire 2022
