Green Thumb Industries : Announces Appointment of Dorri C. McWhorter to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

Green Thumb Industries Announces Appointment of Dorri C. McWhorter to Board of Directors

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 8, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced that Dorri C. McWhorter has been appointed to its board of directors and will join its audit committee.

McWhorter brings a breadth of professional experience across a variety of businesses and industries and is known for her socially conscious approach to leadership. In 2021, McWhorter became President and Chief Executive Officer of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, whose mission is to develop strong children, families and communities. Prior to joining the YMCA, she served as Chief Executive Officer for the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, an organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism. During her eight-year tenure with the YWCA, McWhorter led the organization through seven mergers and acquisitions, expanded its footprint to 10 locations, implemented paid family leave and developed an inclusive retirement plan for thousands of childcare providers and small business owners. McWhorter was also a partner at Crowe Horwath, LLP, and held senior roles with Snap-on Incorporated and Booz Allen Hamilton.

"Dorri is a savvy business leader and community-driven executive who will provide meaningful perspective and expertise to Green Thumb as we continue to execute on our mission and create opportunity and positive change in our communities," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Her years of experience working with social change organizations and dedication to helping people will further enrich the Green Thumb board and we are excited to welcome her to the team."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the board of directors at Green Thumb, a company that places a strong emphasis on community impact," said McWhorter. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion of bringing business and community leaders together to advance Green Thumb's mission to promote social equity and lasting change in communities."

McWhorter is currently a board member for Lifeway Foods Inc., a health food manufacturer, where she also serves on the audit committee, William Blair Funds, an open-end investment management company and the Skyway Concession Company, which operates the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge. She holds several board seats for civic and philanthropic organizations, including the Chicago Center for Arts and Technology, 1871 (Technology Business Accelerator), Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Civic Consulting Alliance, Civic Federation, and Forefront. She previously served on the boards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is the Immediate Past Chairperson of the board for the Illinois CPA Society.