    GTII   CA39342L1085

GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.

(GTII)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/02 03:59:56 pm EDT
17.64 CAD   -2.05%
07:03aGreen Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for May 2022
GL
07:02aGreen Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for May 2022
AQ
05/02GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES : Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2022 Meeting of Shareholders - Form 8-K
PU
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for May 2022

05/03/2022 | 07:03am EDT
CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2022:

Wolfe Virtual Consumer Conference, May 13, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, May 24, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and Ben Kovler, Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer, Managing Director and senior research analyst specializing in the beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors.

About Green Thumb Industries:
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Andy GrossmanLeah Rosenfeld
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor RelationsSenior Director, External Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com                                    Leah.Rosenfeld@gtigrows.com
312-471-6720847-951-5324

Source: Green Thumb Industries


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 068 M - -
Net income 2022 78,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 229 M 3 229 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 83,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Kovler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Georgiadis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Swadheen Sehgal Chief Information Officer
Wendy Berger Independent Non-Executive Director
Glen Todd Senk Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.-37.45%3 229
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.-36.21%2 594
TERRASCEND CORP.-24.32%1 149
HIGH TIDE INC.-14.90%217
MARIMED INC.-28.33%208
FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.-31.86%98