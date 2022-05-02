Green Thumb Industries : Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2022 Meeting of Shareholders - Form 8-K

Green Thumb Industries Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2022 Meeting of Shareholders

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 2, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries , today announced the internet availability of proxy materials for its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules and applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company also announced the resignation of Swati Mylavarapu from its board of directors effective April 28, 2022.

Proxy Materials for Green Thumb's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

Pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules and applicable Canadian securities laws, companies may satisfy their obligation to deliver proxy materials by delivering a "Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials" to shareholders, providing Internet access to the proxy materials, and providing a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any shareholder who requests them. Green Thumb has elected to take full advantage of these rules in order to minimize impact on the environment and to maximize cost savings relating to the printing of the proxy materials.

Green Thumb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and proxy statement for its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canada's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval, and may be viewed on Green Thumb's Investor Relations website at

https://investors.gtigrows.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports . Green Thumb's shareholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided in the proxy materials.

Green Thumb's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held via live webcast on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Green Thumb shareholders of Subordinate Voting Shares, Multiple Voting Shares and Super Voting Shares (or their proxy holders) as of the close of business on April 22, 2022, the record date, can participate in and vote at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by logging in with the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials, and following the instructions therein, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GTBIF22 .

All others may view the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by logging into the above website as a guest.