Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Green Thumb Industries Inc.    GTII   CA39342L1085

GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.

(GTII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green Thumb Industries Announces Resignation of Board Member Alex Yemenidjian

12/31/2020 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ retail stores, today announced the resignation of Alex Yemenidjian from its Board of Directors to pursue gaming license opportunities.

“We appreciate Alex’s contributions as a valued member of Green Thumb’s Board of Directors and wish him success in his future endeavors,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler.

“I continue to have the utmost confidence in Green Thumb as a significant shareholder and look forward to watching the company continue to serve as an industry leader,” said Yemenidjian.

 About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,100 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
   
Jennifer Dooley   Linda Marsicano
Chief Strategy Officer   VP, Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com   lmarsicano@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257   773-354-2004
   

Source: Green Thumb Industries


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
07:07aGREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
07:00aGreen Thumb Industries Announces Resignation of Board Member Alex Yemenidjian
GL
12/18Early Warning Report in Connection with the Sale of 2,500,000 Subordinate Vot..
NE
12/01Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for December 2020
GL
11/12GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
11/12GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/11GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES : Reports Revenue of $157.1 Million and Positive Net Inco..
AQ
11/11Green Thumb Industries Reports Revenue of $157.1 Million and Positive Net Inc..
GL
11/11GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES : to Open Rise Kendall, Its 50th Retail Location, on Nove..
AQ
11/11Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Kendall, Its 50th Retail Location, on Nov..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 548 M - -
Net income 2020 8,15 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 596x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 147 M 5 148 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,38x
EV / Sales 2021 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,36 $
Last Close Price 23,84 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin Kovler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Georgiadis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wendy Berger Independent Director
Glen Todd Senk Independent Director
Westley Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.137.84%5 148
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.98%410 808
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.59%299 047
NOVARTIS AG-8.98%215 322
PFIZER INC.-1.02%204 215
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.39%203 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ