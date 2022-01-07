Green Thumb Industries : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 30, 2021
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
325 West Huron Street, Suite 700
Chicago, Illinois60654
|
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the "Company") is making this disclosure because its sales of equity securities not registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") since its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, in the aggregate, exceeds 1% of the number of shares of common stock outstanding as of November 1, 2021. The Company issued 5,668,020 of the Company's subordinate voting shares to the sellers of equity interests of companies that are engaged in the cultivation, production and/or sale of cannabis and related products in the United States. These acquisitions are not material to the Company. All of these shares were issued in reliance upon the exemptions from registration afforded by Section 4(a)(2) and Rule 506 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.