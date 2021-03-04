Green Thumb Industries : Pot producer Green Thumb partners with Gwyneth Paltrow-backed beverages brand

March 3 (Reuters) - Green Thumb Industries Inc
said it would make and distribute Gwyneth Paltrow-backed THC-
and CBD-infused sparkling water Cann in the United States,
banking on the brand's early success in California and rising
demand for cannabis drinks.
Green Thumb, among the largest U.S. cannabis companies by
market value, said on Wednesday it would begin distributing Cann
in Illinois this spring and later expand to additional markets,
including New Jersey, which recently legalized recreational
marijuana.
Top cannabis operators across North America are trying to
establish early dominance in the drinks market, a product
considered to be more socially accepted than smoking is.
"It's the easiest kind of way to see new users enter the
space ... much easier for me to share a drink with my mother
than to share a joint," Ben Kovler, Green Thumb's chief
executive officer told Reuters.
Sales of cannabis-infused beverages were up 40% last year,
according to Headset's data, which is used widely by industry
analysts, and are expected to be worth $1.4 billion by 2025,
according to another research firm BDS Analytics.
Cannabis companies are also betting that there is room for
significant growth ahead, as leading U.S. Democrats lend support
to laws allowing easier banking access, decriminalization of
marijuana and other favorable changes.
Green Thumb's deal with Cann comes just days after the
world's most highly valued pot producer, Canopy Growth
, launched its own line of CBD-infused sparkling water
in the United States.
Cann, which is backed by notable celebrity investors,
including Gwyneth Paltrow and Baron Davis, makes beverages
infused with micro-doses of CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
extract and is similar in strength to a glass of wine or a light
beer.
Green Thumb may launch its own cannabis beverage brand in
the future, Kovler told Reuters, adding that it was not in the
works right now.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Shariq Khan; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)