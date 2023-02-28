Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Green Thumb Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTII   CA39342L1085

GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.

(GTII)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59:34 2023-02-28 pm EST
11.25 CAD   +0.63%
04:22pGreen Thumb beats quarterly revenue estimates on adult-use legalization in New Jersey
RE
04:15pGreen Thumb Industries Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pGreen Thumb Industries Brief: Cites Q4 Cash flow from operations of US$70 Million; Cash at quarter end totaled $178 million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green Thumb beats quarterly revenue estimates on adult-use legalization in New Jersey

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hybrid strains of cannabis are pictured in a jar at a home in New York in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - U.S. cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries Inc beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, on the back of legalization of adult-use in New Jersey, but price compression caused adjusted net income to halve from a year earlier.

New Jersey gave out licenses to existing medical cannabis operators, including Green Thumb, in April for the sale of recreational pot. The state is poised to become one of the largest adult-use cannabis markets on the East Coast.

Green Thumb, which is one of the top three U.S. weed producers by market value, said total revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $259.3 million from $243.6 million last year, beating analysts' expectation of $256.8 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company's net income was $12 million, or 5 cents per share, almost half from a year earlier, hurt by lower prices and higher costs related energy, labor and raw materials. Analysts expected a profit of 6 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

"Inflation is creating higher costs, so it puts pressure on the margin," Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler told Reuters in an interview. He added cannabis industry was battling a fall in prices even amid decades-high inflation, calling it a "double whammy".

Same-store sales - which account for sales in stores open for more than a year - in the quarter rose 3.4% from a year earlier, driven by new stores and increased footfall in established locations.

Kovler sees capital expenditures to be over $100 million for 2023, down from over $200 million over the last few years, as "access to capital and cannabis has become severely restricted".

Established in 2014, Green Thumb has operations across 15 U.S. markets, with 18 manufacturing facilities and 77 open retail locations.

Medical cannabis has been legalized in 36 states while 17 states now allow adult use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Arshreet Singh


© Reuters 2023
All news about GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
04:22pGreen Thumb beats quarterly revenue estimates on adult-use legalization in New Jersey
RE
04:15pGreen Thumb Industries Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
04:05pGreen Thumb Industries Brief: Cites Q4 Cash flow from opera..
MT
04:04pGreen Thumb Industries Brief: Adjusted net income of US$12 ..
MT
04:04pGreen Thumb Industries Brief: Says Q4 Revenue of US$259 mil..
MT
04:03pGreen Thumb Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
GL
04:03pGreen Thumb Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
GL
02/27Piper Sandler Takes Look at Cannabis Landscape in US
MT
02/08Green Thumb Industries Publishes Inaugural Social Impact Report
GL
02/08Green Thumb Industries Publishes Inaugural Social Impact Report
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 016 M - -
Net income 2022 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 950 M 1 946 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,23 $
Average target price 22,63 $
Spread / Average Target 175%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Kovler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Georgiadis President & Director
Matt Faulkner Chief Financial Officer
Rachel Albert Chief Administrative Officer
Wendy Berger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.-3.42%1 949
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.-8.14%1 032
TERRASCEND CORP.37.42%429
MARIMED INC.27.76%155
HIGH TIDE INC.-11.00%102
FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.-5.08%38