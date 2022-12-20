Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. Green Transition Holding As
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTH   NO0010905029

GREEN TRANSITION HOLDING AS

(GTH)
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  2022-11-08
36.00 NOK   +2.86%
05:57aGreen Transition : Varme Energy signs MoU with a Blue-Chip industrial partner for a facility in the Alberta Industrial Heartland
PU
03/28Green Transition Holding AS Signs Exclusivity Agreement for First EfW Plant in the UK
CI
2021Green Transition Holding and Partner Energy Have Jointly Established the Company Green Bio AS and Has Now Successfully Acquired the First Bio District Heating Portfolio
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Transition : Varme Energy signs MoU with a Blue-Chip industrial partner for a facility in the Alberta Industrial Heartland

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


GTH subsidiary Varme Energy continues to build movement in the region with an agreement that establishes a working relationship to develop a waste-to-energy facility with carbon capture and storage

EDMONTON, Alberta - December, 2022 - Edmonton-based Varme Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a major industrial partner to pursue the development of a waste-to-energy facility with integrated carbon capture in the Alberta Industrial Heartland.

The agreement will allow the partners to move forward in identifying a suitable site for the facility, framework for a long term energy agreement, and establishes the requirements for a CO2solution on site. The establishment of a waste-to-energy facility in the Industrial Heartland could lead to the processing of up to 150 000 tons of waste per year from the Edmonton region, with up 200 000 tons annually of carbon emissions from combustion captured and stored.

"Our technology will on this plant alone eliminate 95% of the carbon emissions, equalling to over 8 billion pounds of garbage over 25 years. We will generate 60 MWh of steam over 90% of the year. This produces enough heat for roughly 47.3 million, 20-minute hot showers annually. That's 47 showers per person per year for a city of 1 million people like Edmonton", - Sean Collins, CEO of Varme Energy.

Varme Energy is the Canadian subsidiary of Green Transition Holding, a Norway-based company with extensive experience developing waste-to-energy facilities in Europe. Varme Energy is bringing that wealth of experience to Canada to develop leading edge waste-to-energy facilities with carbon capture and storage that can generate energy and feed district energy systems while eliminating methane emissions from landfills.

This recent MoU builds more momentum behind Varme's work to bring industrial-scale waste-to-energy to Alberta. It comes on the heels of the recent establishment of a working committee with Ermineskin Cree Nation to explore investment opportunities, the launch of Varme's first round of fundraising, and a growing list of agreements with municipalities and companies throughout Alberta.

"This memorandum is an important step forward, not just for our company, but for the region and the province. Other jurisdictions across the world have reduced emissions and landfill use through waste-to-energy projects, and this potential facility in the Alberta Industrial Heartland is a perfect opportunity to start catching up." - Sean Collins, CEO of Varme Energy

For more information, please contact Varme CEO Sean Collins atsean@varme.ca. ﻿

Attachments

Disclaimer

Green Transition Holding AS published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREEN TRANSITION HOLDING AS
05:57aGreen Transition : Varme Energy signs MoU with a Blue-Chip industrial partner for a facili..
PU
03/28Green Transition Holding AS Signs Exclusivity Agreement for First EfW Plant in the UK
CI
2021Green Transition Holding and Partner Energy Have Jointly Established the Company Green ..
CI
2021Green Transition Holding As Expands Group Management with Three New Director
CI
2021Robert Hvide Macleod to Join the Green Transition Holding Board of Directors
CI
More news
Chart GREEN TRANSITION HOLDING AS
Duration : Period :
Green Transition Holding As Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Dag Schjerven Director
Robert Hvide MacLeod Director