Green World Hotels : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on the Change of Accounting Firm and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from Q2 2022
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Green World Hotels Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
14:24:29
Subject
Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors
of the Company on the Change of Accounting Firm and
Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from Q2 2022
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 7
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution (Date of
occurrence of the event):2022/06/23
2.Name of the original accounting firm:KPMG
3.Name of the original CPA 1:Yilien Han
4.Name of the original CPA 2:Geraltine Huang
5.Name of the new accounting firm:Moore Stephens DaHua (Taiwan) CPAs
6.Name of the new CPA 1:Lucas Wu
7.Name of the new CPA 2:Grace Lo
8.Reason for the replacement:Business and operational management needs.
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA decided
to terminate or discontinue the appointment:
The company has decided to terminate the appointment.
10.The date the company notified or was notified by the CPA
about the termination:2022/06/23
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major internal
control improvement matters in financial report that have been
filed or are being prepared in the last 2 fiscal years:None
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.):N/A
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):N/A
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:N/A
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Green World Hotels Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:09 UTC.