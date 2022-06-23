Green World Hotels : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on the Change of Accounting Firm and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from Q2 2022

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution (Date of occurrence of the event):2022/06/23 2.Name of the original accounting firm:KPMG 3.Name of the original CPA 1:Yilien Han 4.Name of the original CPA 2:Geraltine Huang 5.Name of the new accounting firm:Moore Stephens DaHua (Taiwan) CPAs 6.Name of the new CPA 1:Lucas Wu 7.Name of the new CPA 2:Grace Lo 8.Reason for the replacement:Business and operational management needs. 9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment: The company has decided to terminate the appointment. 10.The date the company notified or was notified by the CPA about the termination:2022/06/23 11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major internal control improvement matters in financial report that have been filed or are being prepared in the last 2 fiscal years:None 12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or suggestions? (If so, please specify.):N/A 13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):N/A 14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:N/A 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None