  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Green World Hotels Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8077   TW0008077009

GREEN WORLD HOTELS CO., LTD.

(8077)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-21
9.400 TWD   -4.57%
04:55aGREEN WORLD HOTELS : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on the Change of Accounting Firm and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from Q2 2022
PU
04:45aGREEN WORLD HOTELS : Announcement of the Elected List of Independent Directors for By-election at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company
PU
04:25aGREEN WORLD HOTELS : Announcement of changes in the members of the audit committee of the company
PU
Green World Hotels : Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on the Change of Accounting Firm and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from Q2 2022

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Green World Hotels Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 14:24:29
Subject 
 Announcement of the Resolution of the Board of Directors
of the Company on the Change of Accounting Firm and
Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from Q2 2022
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 7
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution (Date of
occurrence of the event):2022/06/23
2.Name of the original accounting firm:KPMG
3.Name of the original CPA 1:Yilien Han
4.Name of the original CPA 2:Geraltine Huang
5.Name of the new accounting firm:Moore Stephens DaHua (Taiwan) CPAs
6.Name of the new CPA 1:Lucas Wu
7.Name of the new CPA 2:Grace Lo
8.Reason for the replacement:Business and operational management needs.
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA decided
 to terminate or discontinue the appointment:
The company has decided to terminate the appointment.
10.The date the company notified or was notified by the CPA
 about the termination:2022/06/23
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major internal
control improvement matters in financial report that have been
 filed or are being prepared in the last 2 fiscal years:None
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.):N/A
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):N/A
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:N/A
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Green World Hotels Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 392 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2021 -362 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2 945 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 031 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,28x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart GREEN WORLD HOTELS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Cheng Hsieh General Manager
Pang Ming Wu Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsien Chih Hsieh Chairman
Shui Sheng Liu Independent Director
Yi Tsai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN WORLD HOTELS CO., LTD.-18.26%35
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-18.02%27 433
CORNING INCORPORATED-13.73%26 648
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-29.17%8 913
E INK HOLDINGS INC.24.83%7 218
AUO CORPORATION-29.04%5 225