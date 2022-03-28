Log in
    8077   TW0008077009

GREEN WORLD HOTELS CO., LTD.

(8077)
  Report
Green World Hotels : Announcement of the change of spokesperson

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Green World Hotels Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 11 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 16:18:01
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of spokesperson
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Yamay Lee/Corporate Governance Manager of Green World Hotels Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Jeremy Tsui/internal audit officer and Vice president of Green World Hotels
Co., Ltd.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/03/28
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Green World Hotels Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
