Green World Hotels : Announcement the board of directors had approved the resolution of the appointment for the internal audit officer.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):internal audit officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/28 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Jeremy Tsui/internal audit officer and Vice president of Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Penny Liu/ Deputy Account Manager of Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change: Former the internal audit officer promoted to Executive Vice President 7.Effective date:2022/03/28 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Director approves this item on 2022/03/28.