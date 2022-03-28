Green World Hotels : The Board of Directors resolved the 2022 Annual Regular Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/28 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/23 3.General shareholders' meeting location: No. 528, Section 7, Zhongxiao East Road, Nangang District, Taipei City 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1) 2021 Business Report. (2) Audit Committee's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements. (3) Compensation of employee and directors. (4) Status Report of the accumulaed losses reach one-half of paid-in capital. (5) Amendment to the "Corporate Social Responsibility Best Practice. 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1) The 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (2) The 2021 Deficit Compensation Proposal. 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (1)Amendment to the "Articles of Incorporation". (2) Amendment to the "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Procedure" (3) Amendment to the "Governing Loaning of Funds Procedure". 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters: Election of an independent director 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)According to article 172-1 of R.O.C. Company Act, shareholder(s) holding one percent (1%) or more of total outstandind shares,may propose a written proposal for discussion at regular shareholders' meeting. (a)Proposals Acceptance Period: from 2022/04/12 to 2022/04/21 5:00 p.m.. (b)Place for Submission: Green World Hotels Co., Ltd. (3F, No. 69, Sec. 2, Nanjing E. Rd, Taipei, Taiwan 104, Taipei City, Taiwan R.O.C) (c)Any proposals submitted on a day beyond the deadline will not be included in the agenda of the annual meeting. (2)Shareholders may exercise their rights through electronic vote during 2022/05/24 to 2022/06/20.