Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Greenalia, S.A.    GRN   ES0105293007

GREENALIA, S.A.

(GRN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenalia S A : ISSUES A 55 MILLION EURO GREEN BOND TO BOOST ITS INVESTMENT PLAN

12/16/2020 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The decision was reported to the market and it is enhanced by the share repurchase plan by the Company's CEO, Manuel García, to reach 85% of outstanding shares
  • The company has increased its project portfolio in the past few months, with a special focus on floating offshore wind

Greenalia has just successfully completed a 55 Million Euro senior green bond emission in the MARF (Alternative Fixed Bond Market). The individual nominal amount for each bond has been 100.000 Euros, with a 5-year maturity and a 4,95% coupon. The bond has been focused exclusively on institutional investors.

This issuance has been fully subscribed and paid with the support of institutional investors and the two main shareholders of the Company (Manuel García and Jose María Castellano), and the funds will be used to debt repayment of the three existing green bonds (listed at the MTF Luxembourg) and other debt, apart from enabling the development of the Company's renewable energy projects pipeline. As in previous occasions the bond will be qualified as green by Standard&Poor's.

In the mentioned transaction, Solventis AV. has acted as Global Coordinator and bookrunner, Banco Sabadell as a bank agent and Garrigues as the legal advisor.

As a relevant fact also being disclosed, the Company's main shareholder, Manuel García (through Smarttia Spain S.L.) in addition to participating in the green bond issuance, will also launch a share repurchase plan with the intention of increasing its stake in the company from 84.11% to 85%.

Access the public disclosure click here.
Access the issuance document click here.

Disclaimer

Greenalia SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 11:38:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GREENALIA, S.A.
06:39aGREENALIA S A : Issues a 55 million euro green bond to boost its investment plan
PU
10/21GREENALIA S A : Achieves an ebitda of 2.79 million euros in the first half of 20..
PU
09/29GREENALIA S A : Acquires two new solar projects and adds 60 mw to its energy por..
PU
09/24GREENALIA S A : Plans four new floating wind farms in gran canaria
PU
08/28GREENALIA S A : Now has three wind farms under construction in costa da morte
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 68,1 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 241 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2020 92,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 310 M 377 M 378 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart GREENALIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greenalia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENALIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,30 €
Last Close Price 14,65 €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel García Pardo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mauro Coucheiro Chief Operating Officer
Antonio-Julian Fernandez-Montells Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alberto Alejandro Lopez Gomez Independent Director
Laura Luaces Secretary & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENALIA, S.A.54.21%377
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.18.45%3 457
CANFOR CORPORATION86.16%2 227
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.-6.56%342
TA ANN HOLDINGS-11.14%338
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.87%267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ