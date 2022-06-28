Log in
Greenalia S A : INVITES SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN RFI FOR ITS FIRST FLOATING OFFSHORE WIND FARM IN SPAIN, GOFIO (50 MW)

06/28/2022
  • This process is intended to gather information on state-of-the-art products and services in the offshore wind market, and will be used to prequalify those companies that would take part in subsequent RFQ/RFP that will lead to the final contracts for Gofio floating offshore project.

The renewable energy producer Greenalia is advancing in the development of its floating offshore wind projects in the Canary Islands and launches RFI (Request for Information) focused on the global offshore wind supply chain companies that can provide information on their solutions, products or services that can be applied to floating projects promoted by the renewable energy IPP.

In this sense, this RFI process will serve to prequalify those companies that will be part of the subsequent Request for Quotation and Proposal (RFQ/RFP) processes that will lead to the final contracts of Gofio (OWF).

This process is launched after Greenalia finished a few months ago a complete geophysical survey in the San Bartolomé de Tirajana area, where the 50 MW Gofio OWF is located, with the main objective of obtaining a detailed information on the seabed to support the environmental process as well as to confirm the specific geological conditions of GOFIO´s implementation area, currently the most advanced project in the permitting process of Greenalia´s portfolio in Spain.

This information will be part of the documentation of the RFI process to help participating companies to better identify their products and services that are best suited to the characteristics not only of this project (GOFIO), but of the rest of the projects that Greenalia are currently developing in the Canary Islands.

After the recent temporary moratorium for the processing of new offshore wind projects established by the Government of Spain through Royal Decree -law 12/2021, and that it will be maintained until the development and the entry into force of the new offshore wind regulation (currently in a public consultation phase) it is expected that GOFIO can be, after obtaining the necessary authorizations and administrative permits, the first offshore wind farm to enter operation in Spain.

With this new step, Greenalia once again confirms its commitment to the development of its floating wind energy projects, one of the renewable generation sources called to be the basis of green growth in Europe for the coming years.

Disclaimer

Greenalia SA published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 10:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
