  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Greenalia, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRN   ES0105293007

GREENALIA, S.A.

(GRN)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-08-02 am EDT
16.35 EUR    0.00%
06:09aGREENALIA S A : Submits to public information new 75 mw in two new wind farms in spain
PU
07/27GREENALIA S A : Activates a new corporate procurement model in a sap environment, aimed at unifying the group's processes and further optimizing resources
PU
07/27GREENALIA S A : REINFORCES ITS ESG STRATEGY AND LAUNCHES NEW INTERNAL RULES IN LINE WITH 2030 SDGs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenalia S A : SUBMITS TO PUBLIC INFORMATION NEW 75 MW IN TWO NEW WIND FARMS IN SPAIN

08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
  • Monteiro and Restelo wind farms are planned in the province of Lugo
  • The 2 Wind Farms (WF), with an execution budget of 60 million, will supply clean energy to power the equivalent of 55,500 households and prevent the emission of almost 40,000 tons of CO2

The renewable energy producer Greenalia advances in its pipeline in Spain with new steps in the processing of two new onshore wind farms, Restelo and Monteiro (Lugo, Galicia), totaling 75 MW. Both projects, with their respective environmental impact studies, are submitted to public exhibition.

Restelo Wind Farm (42 MW) plans to install a total of 8 wind turbines in the municipalities of A Fonsagrada, Baleira and Becerreá (Lugo). The 7 machines of 5 MW of unit power and 1 of 2 MW will have 102.5 meters of hub height and 145 of rotor diameter. The evacuation of energy will be carried out by means of a high voltage line that will connect the substation of the PE Restelo with that of the PE of Monteiro to, from there, connect with the national system.

In Restelo, with an investment of 34 million euros, protected areas of the Natura 2000 Network and other forms of protection such as wetlands, parks, and nature reserves, among others, have been excluded. Likewise, the actions of the SP do not affect any element included in the Catalogue of Singular Trees. It is far from the designated bird protection areas, the closest being located just over 5 km to the southeast.

In reference to cultural heritage, the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) of Restelo includes the existence of several archaeological burial mounds. To avoid any affectation and as the main measure, the design of the wind farm contemplates an exclusion perimeter, which will be duly marked and signposted, so that in that protection area no works can be carried out.

For its part, the PE Monteiro (33.6 MW), with a planned investment of more than 25 million euros, will be installed in the municipalities of Baralla, Baleira and Becerreá (Lugo). It will install 8 wind turbines of 4.2 MW, with characteristics of 107 meters of hub height and 150 of rotor diameter.

For its location, European protection figures such as Natura 2000 Network, Sites of Community Interest (SCI) and state and regional protection areas have been avoided. No element of cultural interest or that is part of the cultural heritage has been inventoried, neither around action nor in its vicinity.

The two wind farms, which will involve an investment of around 60 million euros, will produce green energy equivalent to the consumption of more than 55,000 families and will avoid 40,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

In both cases, preventive measures on landscape integration and fauna and flora are contemplated, identifying the most sensitive areas to avoid potential impacts. Likewise, the Environmental Monitoring Plan establishes corrective actions for revegetation in those areas affected by the execution works.

Disclaimer

Greenalia SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
