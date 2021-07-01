Log in
    GRN   ES0105293007

GREENALIA, S.A.

(GRN)
Greenalia S A : SETS A RECORD OF 44,000 TONS OF BIOMASS PRODUCTION IN APRIL

07/01/2021 | 05:15am EDT
  • To date, the company has 30 biomass ballers gathering and processing forestry residue on a daily basis with over 62 people dedicated to this task. On the second half of the year it plans to incorporate 10 more ballers and generate another 20 jobs

The company Greenalia, through its subsidiary Biomass Supply, produced more than 44,000 tons of biomass last April from remains and clippings from the Galician wilderness which is a new all time record since the ballers started operating.

The origin of this raw material is the Galician wilderness, mainly in the provinces of A Coruña (68%) and Lugo and Pontevedra, which make up the remaining 32%, as work is undertaken in a radius of 100 kilometers around the biomass plant that the company has in the town of Curtis-Teixeiro.

It is important to highlight the importance that this activity has for the clearing of wilderness in the community, as biomass is produced from forest waste that remains after cutting - remains which, if not cleared, would stay in our forests with the consequent risk of pests and, even worse, fires. Thus, thanks to this work carried out by Greenalia, the existing forest remains in more than 4,700 hectares of Galician forest were cleared and assessed this past semester.

Through this project, Greenalia is demonstrating its commitment to the Earth, both from the point of view of the generation of employment and wealth in the area and from the point of view of respect to the nature, as it is contributing to the maintenance of the area's forests and to fire prevention, encouraging the collection of waste wood of a small size that is normally discarded for industrial use. Likewise, employment is being created in rural areas as forestry companies are generally closely linked to the environment where they work. In fact, the company currently has 30 biomass ballers that collect and treat these remains daily and a staff of 62 people dedicated to this task. On the second half of the year it plans to incorporate 10 more ballers and generate another 20 jobs.

Disclaimer

Greenalia SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:14:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,1 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net income 2021 5,80 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
Net Debt 2021 307 M 363 M 363 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 269 M 319 M 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,34x
EV / Sales 2022 9,09x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 10,2%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Manuel García Pardo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio-Julian Fernandez-Montells Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mauro Coucheiro Chief Operating Officer
Alberto Alejandro Lopez Gomez Independent Director
Laura Luaces Secretary & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENALIA, S.A.-30.03%339
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.33.83%4 497
CANFOR CORPORATION18.76%2 743
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP15.39%2 329
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.60.16%620
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD9.33%610