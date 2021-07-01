Greenalia S A : SETS A RECORD OF 44,000 TONS OF BIOMASS PRODUCTION IN APRIL

To date, the company has 30 biomass ballers gathering and processing forestry residue on a daily basis with over 62 people dedicated to this task. On the second half of the year it plans to incorporate 10 more ballers and generate another 20 jobs

The company Greenalia, through its subsidiary Biomass Supply, produced more than 44,000 tons of biomass last April from remains and clippings from the Galician wilderness which is a new all time record since the ballers started operating.

The origin of this raw material is the Galician wilderness, mainly in the provinces of A Coruña (68%) and Lugo and Pontevedra, which make up the remaining 32%, as work is undertaken in a radius of 100 kilometers around the biomass plant that the company has in the town of Curtis-Teixeiro.

It is important to highlight the importance that this activity has for the clearing of wilderness in the community, as biomass is produced from forest waste that remains after cutting - remains which, if not cleared, would stay in our forests with the consequent risk of pests and, even worse, fires. Thus, thanks to this work carried out by Greenalia, the existing forest remains in more than 4,700 hectares of Galician forest were cleared and assessed this past semester.

Through this project, Greenalia is demonstrating its commitment to the Earth, both from the point of view of the generation of employment and wealth in the area and from the point of view of respect to the nature, as it is contributing to the maintenance of the area's forests and to fire prevention, encouraging the collection of waste wood of a small size that is normally discarded for industrial use. Likewise, employment is being created in rural areas as forestry companies are generally closely linked to the environment where they work. In fact, the company currently has 30 biomass ballers that collect and treat these remains daily and a staff of 62 people dedicated to this task. On the second half of the year it plans to incorporate 10 more ballers and generate another 20 jobs.