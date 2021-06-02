Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Greenalia, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRN   ES0105293007

GREENALIA, S.A.

(GRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenalia S A : TO INCORPORATE JOSÉ MARÍA CASTELLANO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

06/02/2021 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greenalia's Board of Directors (BoD) will make a proposal for its renewal and the inclusion of three new board members in the company's upcoming shareholder meeting, to be held the 28th of June.

This has been communicated by the company to BME (Stock Exchange Supervisor), which is informed of the proposal that will be taken to the Shareholders' Meeting for the new composition of the BoD, which will then be composed of six key members: Manuel Garcia Pardo, Antonio Fernández-Montells and Beatriz Mato, as executive directors; Antonio Couceiro, as independent director; and José María Castellano and Pablo Castellano, as proprietary (dominical) directors.

This renewal and expansion of the Board (from 4 to 6 members) is part of Greenalia's Strategic Plan where the renewable company foresees to start trading in the Stock Exchange (mercado continuo) and the development of a wide pipeline in four technologies (onshore and offshore wind, photovoltaic and biomass) in the next five years.

Once the proposal has been approved at the Shareholder's meeting, the configuration of the Board of Directors will be:

Manuel García, CEO and Greenalia's main shareholder.

Antonio Fernández-Montells, Greenalia's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Business Administration graduate and MBA (IESE Business School).  With over 14 years of experience, he's been Greenalia's CFO  since 2016. Previously, he was a consultant at Accenture, PwC and KPMG.

Antonio Couceiro, Greenalia's independent director, is a civil engineer from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (1978). He has a broad background in the business world and extensive professional experience. He's currently the chairman of Norcorporate and president of the Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña.

Beatriz Mato, Greenalia's CSO, Director of Corporate Development and Sustainability since February 2020, is an industrial engineer, major in Business Organization, from the Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales in Bilbao. MBA (UDC). For 13 years, she worked in the business setting at IBM, Rank Xerox and Norcontrol (now Applus), from where she joined the innovation department of IGAPE. From 2009 to 2018 she was a councilor in the Xunta de Galicia.

José Maria Castellano, owns 5.18% of Greenalia's stock since June 2020, has extensive experience as a manager and investor. He became a member of Inditex's BoD in 1985 and in 1997 he was appointed as vice president and group CEO. He's also been the president of ONO and NovaGalicia Banco. José María Castellano has a doctorate in Economic and Business Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid and is a professor of Financial Economics and Accounting at the University of A Coruña and a member of the Spanish Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences. He's currently a member of various boards of directors at a number of prominent Spanish companies.

Since 2015, Pablo Castellano has been president of the Family Office Nakadama, owned by José María Castellano. Previously, he held the position of president at Suburban Design and director of Niki Bosch, as well as a board member of Riopele, all companies in the textile sector.

Disclaimer

Greenalia SA published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GREENALIA, S.A.
11:21aGREENALIA S A  : To incorporate josé maría castellano to its board of directors
PU
06/01GREENALIA S A  : WILL DEVELOP THREE SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANTS IN ALICANTE TOTALL..
PU
05/20GREENALIA S A  : And the marine cluster of the canary islands sign an agreement ..
PU
05/18GREENALIA S A  : Siroco & tramontana wind farms, with an investment of over 110 ..
PU
05/18GREENALIA S A  : Informs the canary islands government of the progress of its of..
PU
05/05GREENALIA S A  : MONTE DO CORDAL WIND FARM WILL HAVE A 12.6 MW CAPACITY AND WILL..
PU
04/30GREENALIA S A  : Presents a project to promote the manufacture of floating found..
PU
04/22GREENALIA S A  : Triples its ebitda in a year marked by covid
PU
04/13GREENALIA S A  : PENAS BOAS WIND FARM WILL HAVE A 16.8 MW CAPACITY AND WILL PROD..
PU
03/30GREENALIA S A  : To partner with the a coruña basketball club as part of its sch..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 69,1 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net income 2021 5,80 M 7,07 M 7,07 M
Net Debt 2021 307 M 374 M 374 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 307 M 376 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,89x
EV / Sales 2022 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart GREENALIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greenalia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENALIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,70 €
Last Close Price 14,50 €
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manuel García Pardo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio-Julian Fernandez-Montells Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mauro Coucheiro Chief Operating Officer
Alberto Alejandro Lopez Gomez Independent Director
Laura Luaces Secretary & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENALIA, S.A.-20.11%376
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.43.15%5 012
CANFOR CORPORATION29.59%3 102
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP7.27%1 950
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD33.33%738
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.71.88%677