Greenalia S A : TO INCORPORATE JOSÉ MARÍA CASTELLANO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Greenalia's Board of Directors (BoD) will make a proposal for its renewal and the inclusion of three new board members in the company's upcoming shareholder meeting, to be held the 28th of June.

This has been communicated by the company to BME (Stock Exchange Supervisor), which is informed of the proposal that will be taken to the Shareholders' Meeting for the new composition of the BoD, which will then be composed of six key members: Manuel Garcia Pardo, Antonio Fernández-Montells and Beatriz Mato, as executive directors; Antonio Couceiro, as independent director; and José María Castellano and Pablo Castellano, as proprietary (dominical) directors.

This renewal and expansion of the Board (from 4 to 6 members) is part of Greenalia's Strategic Plan where the renewable company foresees to start trading in the Stock Exchange (mercado continuo) and the development of a wide pipeline in four technologies (onshore and offshore wind, photovoltaic and biomass) in the next five years.

Once the proposal has been approved at the Shareholder's meeting, the configuration of the Board of Directors will be:

Manuel García, CEO and Greenalia's main shareholder.

Antonio Fernández-Montells, Greenalia's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Business Administration graduate and MBA (IESE Business School). With over 14 years of experience, he's been Greenalia's CFO since 2016. Previously, he was a consultant at Accenture, PwC and KPMG.

Antonio Couceiro, Greenalia's independent director, is a civil engineer from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (1978). He has a broad background in the business world and extensive professional experience. He's currently the chairman of Norcorporate and president of the Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña.

Beatriz Mato, Greenalia's CSO, Director of Corporate Development and Sustainability since February 2020, is an industrial engineer, major in Business Organization, from the Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales in Bilbao. MBA (UDC). For 13 years, she worked in the business setting at IBM, Rank Xerox and Norcontrol (now Applus), from where she joined the innovation department of IGAPE. From 2009 to 2018 she was a councilor in the Xunta de Galicia.

José Maria Castellano, owns 5.18% of Greenalia's stock since June 2020, has extensive experience as a manager and investor. He became a member of Inditex's BoD in 1985 and in 1997 he was appointed as vice president and group CEO. He's also been the president of ONO and NovaGalicia Banco. José María Castellano has a doctorate in Economic and Business Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid and is a professor of Financial Economics and Accounting at the University of A Coruña and a member of the Spanish Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences. He's currently a member of various boards of directors at a number of prominent Spanish companies.

Since 2015, Pablo Castellano has been president of the Family Office Nakadama, owned by José María Castellano. Previously, he held the position of president at Suburban Design and director of Niki Bosch, as well as a board member of Riopele, all companies in the textile sector.