Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GreenBank Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRNBF   CA3935762029

GREENBANK CAPITAL INC.

(GRNBF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/27 03:07:38 pm EDT
0.2742 USD   +5.10%
03:09pGREENBANK CAPITAL : Hires PKF Littlejohn as Auditors, Announces Annual General and Special Meeting to Take Place Virtually on July 29, 2022
PU
05/04GreenBank portfolio company Staminier acquires stake in creator of next-generation epic 'MMO' game in the Metaverse
AQ
04/25GreenBank portfolio company Staminier stakes an initial 233m Freeway Tokens
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GreenBank Capital : Hires PKF Littlejohn as Auditors, Announces Annual General and Special Meeting to Take Place Virtually on July 29, 2022

05/30/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") reports, as filed on SEDAR May 26, 2022, that the Company has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP, hereafter referred to as "PKF" as auditors of the Corporation for the financial year ending July 31, 2022. PKF will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as its independent auditor. The Company's decision to change auditors from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. The Board of Directors believes the hiring of PKF will be beneficial due PKF's impressive platform of services which are well suited to the Company's diversified portfolio of projects. Furthermore, PKF are the current auditors for GreenBank portfolio Company Staminier Limited, which the Board believes will be an asset during the course of its July 31, 2022 audit engagement.

Furthermore, the Company announces, as filed on SEDAR, that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders on July 29th, 2022. This meeting will be held in a Virtual Online format facilitated by AGM Connect with the assistance of GreenBank's transfer agent. AGM Connect successfully facilitated GreenBank's AGM last year, and thus GreenBank is very pleased to leverage their services once again this year. More information regarding the Annual General & Special meeting, including a detailed agenda and proposed resolutions to be voted on will be included in a forthcoming Management Information Circular which will be posted on SEDAR in the coming weeks. GreenBank shareholders who hold shares in the Company as of the June 20, 2022 Record Date will be entitled to vote at the meeting or via proxy.

About PKF LittleJohn

PKF is one of the UK's largest and most successful accountancy brands. They provide a full range of audit, accountancy, tax and advisory services, and are particularly well-known for working with large, complex and high-profile businesses in fast-moving and highly-technical areas. Their specialist Capital Markets team supports companies listing on a range of international markets including the London Stock Exchange Main Market, AIM, AQUIS, NASDAQ, OTC, ASX and Canadian markets. They are the sixth-ranked auditor of listed companies in the UK by number of clients, and ranked second on the AIM market.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Pullen, CEO GreenBank Capital
Email:Terry@GreenBankCapitalInc.com
Tel: +44 (0)7831 402 388

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703252/GreenBank-Hires-PKF-Littlejohn-as-Auditors-Announces-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-to-Take-Place-Virtually-on-July-29-2022

Disclaimer

Greenbank Capital Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENBANK CAPITAL INC.
03:09pGREENBANK CAPITAL : Hires PKF Littlejohn as Auditors, Announces Annual General and Special..
PU
05/04GreenBank portfolio company Staminier acquires stake in creator of next-generation epic..
AQ
04/25GreenBank portfolio company Staminier stakes an initial 233m Freeway Tokens
AQ
04/12GREENBANK CAPITAL : Portfolio Company Staminier's Subsidiary Enters Loi To Back Innovative..
PU
03/31GreenBank Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
03/29GreenBank Capital portfolio company Codikoat delivers revolutionary biosafety product a..
AQ
03/14DAVID LONSDALE ACQUIRED 10% STAKE IN : Grnb.f).
CI
03/11GREENBANK CAPITAL : Announces Exit of Investments in Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, Inside B..
PU
03/11AN UNKNOWN BUYER AGREED TO ACQUIRE A : GRNB.F) for CAD 0.004 million.
CI
03/11ZARA WETTREICH AGREED TO ACQUIRE REM : GRNB.F) for CAD 0.23 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2021 -3,10 M -2,43 M -2,43 M
Net Debt 2021 1,13 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 3 926 344 104x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart GREENBANK CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
GreenBank Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terry Pullen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miles A. Nagamatsu Chief Financial Officer
Mark Wettreich Chairman & Director
Peter D. Wanner Director
Richard Anthony Delaval Beresford Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENBANK CAPITAL INC.-42.79%17
MORGAN STANLEY-11.93%151 226
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-16.06%133 863
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.11%107 848
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-28.73%43 730
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.16%41 100