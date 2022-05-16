GreenBox POS Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Achieves a Company Record Processing Volume of $754 million

First Quarter 2022 Accentuated by Transact Europe Acquisition, Cross River Bank Partnership to Maximize Banking-As-A Service Solution and Successful Pre-Launch of coyni

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging and rapidly growing Fintech company provided its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Q1 revenues of $4.9 million versus $4.7 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Q1 processing volume growth of $754 million versus $315 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Completed Transact Europe acquisition, its largest acquisition to date, expanding the Company’s global footprint among the vast European payments landscape.

Closed a key licensing partnership with Cross River Bank, a respected tech-driven infrastructure provider, to launch banking as a service offering and expand the universe of new customers while creating incremental channels for revenue growth.

Acquired Sky Financial securing a $1 billion+ annual merchant processing portfolio.

Launched the coyni v1 platform successfully, in preparation for a public beta pilot with external users in April.

Strengthened the Board of Directors and executive management team with key appointments: Adele Hogan, an experienced transactional lawyer with demonstrated success with over $200 billion in securities, mergers, contracts and deals closed, to the Board of Directors. Min Wei, an accomplished operations executive with extensive experience in managing global technology company processes, as Chief Operating Officer.

Introduced a new ACH bulk processing channel with client commitments surpassing $50 million per month.

Accelerated the Company’s share repurchase program with an additional $10 million being approved for repurchase.

Appointed global marketing agency, INNOCEAN, as advertising and branding agency of record, to lead its worldwide branding and communications

Completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification audit on controls relevant to the security trust services category to align the Company with the industry standards followed by world class organizations.



Management Commentary

“The first quarter 2022 was punctuated by record processing, the incredibly successful completion of two critical acquisitions, a new strategic partnership, and the successful pre-launch of coyni,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “The purchase of Transact Europe, our most significant procurement to date, ushers us into the enormous European payments landscape creating an important segue for further global expansion. And, by establishing a significant strategic licensing partnership with leading technology infrastructure bank, Cross River, we made substantial strides towards the launch of our banking-as-a-service solution.

“Obtaining Sky Financial additionally allows us to secure a lucrative processing volume portfolio that was already integrated with our technology. Sky represented a sizeable portion of our 2021 growth, contributing significantly to our revenue during the year. Bringing this portfolio in-house eliminates some of the costly commissions, while also enabling us to nurture customer relationships for additional revenue opportunities.

“Operationally, we continued to fortify the composition of our Board and executive management team. Welcoming Min Wei as our new Chief Operating Officer, whose background in operational efficiencies at global technology companies, has been indispensable for us given our rigorous growth plans. Joining our Board of Directors is Adele Hogan, a seasoned transactional lawyer, who has been material to recent acquisitions and securities compliance successes. Adele will be a prominent contributor to any M&A’s as well future dividend plans.

“Despite the recent uncertainty in the global markets, the digital transformation of the financial payments industry continues at a tremendously vigorous pace. We believe that GreenBox is more poised than ever before to lead within this landscape by leveraging our pioneering technology and customized digital payment offerings, with speed, transparency, security and integrity to customers globally. We remain very confident in our 2022 outlook of processing $4-6 billion in transaction volume with sequential company record processing levels each quarter. We look forward to over-delivering results which support our long-term strategic growth trajectory,” concluded Nisan.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Increased revenue to $4.9 the three months ended March 31, 2022 versus $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The change in net revenue reflected the increase in processing volume in the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million, or 47.6% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $3.2 million, or 66.4% of total revenue, in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to increased cost of revenue resulting from higher processing fees paid to gateways and commission payments to ISOs.

Operating expenses decreased by $4.0, or 32.0%, to $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $12.5 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was due primarily to lower stock compensation expense for services and employees for the three months ended March 31, 2022, offset by increases in research and development, general and administrative, marketing, payroll related expenses, professional fees as we continue to add staff and infrastructure related to our growth and being a publicly traded company and readying the coyni platform for a public introduction.

Other expense increased by $11.1 million to $15.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Interest expense increased significantly due to the $100 million convertible note issued in November 2021. Amortization of the discount, fees and the fair value of the derivative liability associated with the note were also contributing factors. Furthermore, the Company changes in fair value of derivative liability expense of $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The company sustained a net loss in the first quarter of 2022 of $21.3 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in net loss was primarily due to an increase in change in fair value of derivative liability and increases in research and development, general and administrative, payroll and payroll taxes and professional fees as we continue to add staff and infrastructure related to our growth and being a publicly traded company.

Adjusted Net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the first quarter 2022 was $5.4 million.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss GreenBox's first quarter 2022 financial results.

Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release discusses Adjusted Net Income which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted Net Income as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables. See also Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income in the table below.*

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

GreenBox POS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,594,032 $ 89,559,695 Restricted cash 462 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debt of $54,795 and $54,795, respectively 468,591 481,668 Inventory, net of inventory reserve of $3,127 and $3,127, respectively 217,107 286,360 Cash due from gateways, net of allowance of $3,904,952 and $3,904,952, respectively 20,807,373 18,941,761 Prepaid and other current assets 35,263,038 6,420,696 Total current assets 84,350,603 115,690,180 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 1,708,194 1,674,884 Other assets 172,350 190,636 Goodwill 6,048,034 6,048,034 Intangible Assets, net 25,267,371 7,578,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,361,730 1,490,159 Total non-current assets 34,557,679 16,982,648 Total assets $ 118,908,282 $ 132,672,828 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,069,136 $ 871,037 Other current liabilities 609,723 501,167 Accrued interest 1,775,620 1,226,287 Payment processing liabilities, net 5,390,413 4,997,807 Derivative liability 26,435,000 18,735,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 549,668 495,134 Total current liabilities 35,829,560 26,826,432 Long-term debt 649,900 649,900 Convertible debt, net of debt discount of $35,824,000 and $41,344,822, respectively 58,176,000 58,655,178 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 891,680 1,035,895 Total liabilities 95,547,140 87,167,405 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 82,500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and

outstanding of 43,289,572 and 43,546,647, respectively 42,574 42,831 Common stock issuable, par value $0.001, 500,000 and 0 shares issuable, respectively 541 - Additional paid-in capital 90,982,614 88,574,469 Accumulated deficit (59,494,048 ) (38,178,061 ) Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 1,398,586 and 714,831, respectively (8,170,539 ) (4,933,816 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,361,142 45,505,423 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 118,908,282 $ 132,672,828





GreenBox POS

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 4,895,526 $ 4,749,441 Cost of revenue 2,563,830 1,593,771 Gross profit 2,331,696 3,155,670 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 140,966 24,725 Research and development 1,938,133 653,381 General and administrative 1,792,184 566,195 Payroll and payroll taxes 2,383,397 559,201 Professional fees 1,504,561 457,752 Stock compensation for employees 166,800 797,613 Stock compensation for services 126,414 9,453,825 Depreciation and amortization 454,341 6,009 Total operating expenses 8,506,796 12,518,701 Income (Loss) from operations (6,175,100 ) (9,363,031 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,889,485 ) (594,258 ) Interest expense - debt discount (5,520,822 ) (2,993,408 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability (7,700,000 ) - Merchant liability settlement - (364,124 ) Other income or expense 49,316 (14,611 ) Total other income (expense), net (15,060,991 ) (3,966,401 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (21,236,091 ) (13,329,432 ) Income tax provision 79,896 - Net loss $ (21,315,987 ) $ (13,329,432 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 42,110,890 34,917,106





GreenBox POS

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,315,987 ) $ (13,329,432 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 454,341 6,010 Noncash lease expense 38,748 (1,135 ) Stock compensation expense 166,800 797,613 Common stocks issued for professional fees 126,414 9,453,825 Stock compensation issued for interest - 594,355 Interest expense - debt discount 5,520,822 2,993,408 Changes in fair value of derivative liability 7,700,000 - Changes in assets and liabilities: - Other receivable, net 13,077 - Inventory 69,253 - Prepaid and other current assets (31,742 ) (2,382,623 ) Cash due from gateways, net (1,865,612 ) (4,544,760 ) Other assets 18,286 - Accounts payable 198,100 (32,056 ) Other current liabilities 108,556 30,857 Accrued interest 549,333 - Payment processing liabilities, net 392,606 (4,844,841 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (7,857,005 ) (11,258,779 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (66,088 ) (11,108 ) Cash provided for Transact Europe Acquisition (28,810,600 ) - Cash provided for Sky asset acquisition (16,000,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (44,876,688 ) (11,108 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Treasury stock repurchase (3,236,723 ) - Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,215 2,250 Repayments on convertible debt (6,000,000 ) - Proceeds from exercise of warrant - 3,520,000 Repurchase of common stock from stockholder - (4,194,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 45,805,491 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9,231,508 ) 45,133,741 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (61,965,201 ) 33,863,854 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 89,559,695 1,832,735 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 27,594,494 $ 35,696,589 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 4,891,392 $ - Income taxes $ - $ - Non-cash financing and investing activities: Convertible debt conversion to common stock $ - $ 3,850,000 Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to common stock $ - $ 58,050





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income* for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021, FY 2021, and March 31, 2022





Q1 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Net revenue $ 4,749,441 $ 26,304,502 $ 4,895,526 Net loss $ (13,329,432 ) $ (26,453,512 ) $ (21,315,987 ) Adjustments to net loss: Non-cash adjustments - income (loss): Stock compensation expense for employees 797,613 3,704,008 166,800 Stock compensation expense for services 9,453,825 12,306,365 126,414 Bad debt expense - 6,707,228 - Total non-cash adjustments 10,251,438 22,717,601 293,214 EBIDTA Adjustment: Depreciation 6,009 912,677 454,341 Income taxes - 4,906 79,896 Interest expense - debt discount and other interest 3,587,666 4,925,121 7,410,307 Derivative expense - 3,435,178 - Changes in derivative - (2,845,000 ) 7,700,000 Merchant liability settlement 364,124 364,124 - Total EBIDTA adjustments 3,957,799 6,797,006 15,644,544 Total adjustments to net loss: 14,209,237 29,514,607 15,937,758 Adjusted net income $ 879,805 $ 3,061,095 $ (5,378,229 ) Research and development expense $ 653,381 $ 3,870,050 $ 1,938,133

* Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.