Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GreenBox POS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBOX   US39366L2088

GREENBOX POS

(GBOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GreenBox POS : and $100 million Convertible Note Investor Collaborate to Mitigate Immediate Conversion Risk - Form 8-K

01/31/2022 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GreenBox POS and $100 million Convertible Note Investor Collaborate to Mitigate Immediate Conversion Risk

90 Day Extension to Drive Stock Value Through Enhanced Business Growth

SAN DIEGO, CA - January 31, 2022 - GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or "the Company"), an emerging and rapidly growing FinTech company today announced that it has entered into an agreement with respect to the $100 million convertible note financing, originally entered into on November 2, 2021, in order to relieve immediate conversion concerns.

Under the agreement, as detailed on the Company's simultaneously filed Form 8-K, certain conversion triggers will be extended from February 3rd to May 2, 2022. This 90-day extension offers GreenBox the time to push its business forward toward increased growth, leading to a potentially higher valued stock price, and perhaps, even driving it to a level where the note may be cleared altogether. In the spirit of a mutually beneficial arrangement, GreenBox has agreed to reduce the note principal by $6,000,000, down to $94,000,000 from the original $100,000,000 in consideration of a payment of $6.9 million.

Expressing enduring confidence in GreenBox, the investor has agreed to adjust the initial conversion price from $15 to $12, reflecting an adjusted enterprise value of $540,000,000 for the Company, representing a significant premium to the current market cap.

"While raising capital to further fuel our growth initiatives is essential, ensuring long-term value for our esteemed shareholder community is critical. As we take this step with the full cooperation of the investor holding this note, we are delighted to have successfully renegotiated these amended terms," said Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS. "With a robust pipeline of transformative upcoming initiatives, we are incredibly confident in our ability to execute on our corporate objectives and further deliver the results our shareholders expect from our organization."

About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, we invite you to the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GRBX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Disclaimer

Greenbox POS published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 13:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENBOX POS
08:40aGREENBOX POS : and $100 million Convertible Note Investor Collaborate to Mitigate Immediat..
PU
08:33aGREENBOX POS : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08:01aGreenBox POS and $100 million Convertible Note Investor Collaborate to Mitigate Immedia..
AQ
01/25GreenBox POS 2021 Processing Volume Grows to Nearly $2 Billion
AQ
01/18GreenBox POS Opens New Bulk ACH Channel Surpassing $50M in Monthly Merchant Volume
AQ
01/18GreenBox POS Opens New Bulk ACH Channel Surpassing $50M in Monthly Merchant Volume
CI
01/11GreenBox POS Expands Into UK With Roark Holdings Acquisition
MT
01/11GreenBox Acquires Roark Holdings, Expanding Operations into United Kingdom
AQ
01/11GreenBox POS entered into a binding agreement to acquire Roark Holdings Ltd.
CI
01/07GreenBox Subsidiary, ChargeSavvy, Achieves Record Results During Q4 2021
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float -
Chart GREENBOX POS
Duration : Period :
GreenBox POS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENBOX POS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,66 $
Average target price 10,25 $
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fredi Nisan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin Chung Chief Financial Officer
Ben Errez Chairman & Executive Vice President
Robert Houghton Chief Technology Officer
Vanessa Luna Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENBOX POS-12.86%158
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.34%2 310 984
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.29%80 905
SEA LIMITED-38.93%76 772
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.43%60 414
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.58%45 471