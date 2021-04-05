GreenBox POS to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on April 9, 2021

Log in
SAN DIEGO, CA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that Chairman Ben Errez will ring the Nasdaq opening bell virtually on Friday April 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET in celebration of the Company’s recent Nasdaq uplisting on February 17, 2021.

The virtual ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

“The uplist of GreenBox stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market in February marked an important milestone in the evolution of the company as we look to raise awareness of our unique blockchain based payment technology,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS. “It is an honor to be ringing the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of GreenBox, its many stakeholders and all our partners who helped us achieve this goal.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GBOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,53 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,01 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 574 M 574 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
EV / Sales 2020 23,8x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart GREENBOX POS
Duration : Period :
GreenBox POS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENBOX POS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fredi Nisan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ben Errez Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Vanessa Luna Chief Operating Officer
Genevieve Baer Independent Director
William J. Caragol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENBOX POS113.00%574
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.96%1 827 856
SEA LIMITED18.79%121 046
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.29%95 818
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.70%57 536
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.62%55 779
