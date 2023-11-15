Greenbriar Capital Corp. (Greenbriar) is a developer of entry-level sustainable housing, renewable energy, green technologies, and sustainable investment projects. The Company is primarily involved in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms in the United States and renewable energy projects in Canada. It is focused on its three primary projects: Sage Ranch Project; Montalva Solar Farm, and Alberta Solar Project. Sage Ranch Project is a 1000-unit entry-level sustainable residential community located in California. It is a Greenbriar sustainable residential community, which is a 138-acre site located between the parallel arterial roads of Valley Boulevard and Pinon Street near Downtown Tehachapi. Montalva Solar Project is 320 MW DC and 160MW AC photovoltaic (PV) electricity generating solar facility located in the municipalities of Guanica and Lajas, Puerto Rico. Alberta Solar Project is a portfolio of projects totaling 400 megawatts (MW) in Alberta, Canada.

