    GRB   CA39364R1082

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP.

(GRB)
Greenbriar Announces Tommy Sullivan Appointed as Chairman of the Real Estate Advisory Board

09/09/2021 | 12:05am EDT
Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tommy Sullivan has been appointed as Chairman of the Real Estate Advisory Board of Greenbriar Capital Corp., effective September 8, 2021.

Tommy Sullivan is well known and highly respected by the entire industry as a nationally prominent real estate investor and operator, major title and escrow owner-operator, mortgage lender, investor and entrepreneur. For over 30 years Tommy has held leading positions in many of the sectors in the real estate business. From 1995 to 2006 he co-founded First Magnus Financial, which was the second largest mortgage broker in the entire USA, closing $3.5 Billion per month in real estate loans.

In addition, Tommy has held or holds the following positions:

Investor/Advisor

MozAIq
AI / Machine learning and Analytics
Creating digital workers "bots"
For highly effective, efficient and cost saving process-based businesses.

Investor/Advisor

Enexor
Technology that Converts Plastic, Refuse and biodegradables into energy without Carbon emissions

Former Chairman Title Security Agency for 20 years. Sold to First American
Former Chairman Landmark Title Assurance agency. Sold to Shaddock National and current Director
Former Chairman Magnus Title Sold to Private group

Co-Founder

Title Ventures
Title insurance joint venture company. 15 agencies and growing

Former Co-Founder

Assimilate Solutions
Offshore BPO/KPO/technology
Sold to Situs AMC

Director

Data Services
Title plant software company

Co-owner/Founder

Brilliant Health
Biopharma / R&D/ Product development

Owner/Director

Healthbloq - Blockchain technology company

Investor/Co-owner

Digital Assets
Crypto investment platform

Investor/Advisor

QUSecure

Post Quantum resilient cyber security company protecting against Classical and future Quantum computer attacks for companies, Infrastructure, Satellites, and Military.

Investor/Advisor

Virtual Energy
Breakthrough technology massively reducing Carbon emissions while greatly increasing the efficiency of all combustion engines

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Greenbriar states: "We are extremely thrilled to have someone of caliber and experience join as Chairman of our Real Estate Advisory Board. Tommy has an enormously successful track record in the real estate and investment business with decades of world class relationships that only someone of his caliber can have. We look forward to his leadership and guidance as we build out over USD $1 Billion of sustainable real estate and solar energy assets. Tommy certainly provides the world class thought leadership that is required to take Greenbriar to the next level."

Tommy Sullivan states: "I have invested with Jeff for many years and have been a keen supporter of Jeff's unrelenting quest to build significant enterprise value. Jeff is a very efficient and patient investor who has a keen eye and talent for acquiring deeply undervalued assets. His approach is to bring top shelf professional help at the right moment in the development cycle, and not waste time and money on inefficient deal structures or overhead. He is clearly a good team builder and an extremely loyal partner. When I am asked if large scale sustainable real estate like Sage Ranch and solar energy is an appropriate mixture of infrastructure assets for Greenbriar, I say look no farther than the company that bought Jeff's previous company for $420 Million cash. Brookfield Asset Management is a USD $626 Billion asset manager that is heavily weighted with real estate and renewable energy. I look forward to building out and expanding the Greenbriar global footprint."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 949.903.5906

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95968


© Newsfilecorp 2021
