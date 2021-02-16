Log in
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP.

(GRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenbriar Announces Voya Financial Extension of USD $195 Million Project Finance Mandate for Montalva

02/16/2021 | 01:30pm EST
Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce it has executed a one year extension of the USD $195 Million Montalva project financing mandate with Voya Investment Management, LLC ("Voya") for the Company's 160 MW DC/80 MW AC Montalva Solar Project ("Montalva Project"). This project financing takes place at the project level and does not involve the sale or dilution of the Company's shares. The purpose of this Mandate is to structure, arrange, and provide key capital requirements for the Montalva Solar Project.

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management, LLC is the asset management business of Voya Financial Inc., a Fortune 500 company that serves the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States. Voya reported $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2020. Of that total, Voya Investment Management has approximately $146 billion in fixed income securities including investment grade, senior loans, and other private credit instruments, including investments in a various US infrastructure projects. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management provides clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

When completed, the Montalva Solar Project will be the Caribbean's largest renewable energy facility, supplying enough power to energize over 48,000 homes. The benefits of the project will provide 900 construction jobs and over $200 Million to the Puerto Rican economy plus a savings of over $1 Billion in reduced energy costs over the life of the contract. The experienced Greenbriar management team and advisors have financed and closed over 50,000 MW of renewable energy projects over the past 18 years.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 949.903.5906

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74618


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 3,23 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
Net cash 2019 1,55 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,73x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 58,6 M 46,4 M 46,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Greenbriar Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Ciachurski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clifford M. Webb President & Director
Anthony Balic Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daniel James Kunz Chairman
J. Michael Boyd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP.40.00%46
VINCI SA5.80%59 016
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 198
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.29%29 742
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-1.75%25 427
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.71%18 881
