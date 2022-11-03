Advanced search
    GRB   CA39364R1082

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP.

(GRB)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:01 2022-11-02 pm EDT
1.500 CAD   -0.66%
06:21aGreenbriar Capital : Greenbriar Capital Holdco Inc. Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC - Form 6-K
PU
11/01Greenbriar Capital : Security and Reporting Issuer 1.1 State the designation of securities to which this report relates and the name and address of the head office of the issuer of the securities - Form 6-K
PU
10/25Greenbriar Capital : Security and Reporting Issuer 1.1 State the designation of securities to which this report relates and the name and address of the head office of the issuer of the securities - Form 6-K
PU
Greenbriar Capital : Greenbriar Capital Holdco Inc. Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC - Form 6-K

11/03/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Greenbriar Capital Corp.
Greenbriar Capital Holdco Inc.
Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC

632 Foster Avenue, Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada V3J 2L7

Phone: 949.903.5906 Fax: 604.608.9572

www.greenbriarcapitalcorp.ca


NEWS RELEASE

Greenbriar Capital Corp Early Warning News Release

Trading Symbol:

Toronto Venture Exchange: GRB

US OTC Market: GEBRF

November 2nd, 2022 - Newport Beach, CA - Greenbriar Capital Corp. ("Greenbriar or "the Company") Greenbriar is pleased to announce that the Company has sold its' remaining 6,362,500 common shares in the capital of Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. ("Captiva"). Greenbriar owns no further shares of Captiva.

The Company sold the Captiva Shares to purchasers through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") at an average price of $0.02. The number of Captiva Shares sold represents 3.18% of the shares of Captiva and 100% of its' remaining holdings. After this sale, the Company continues owns no further shares of Captiva.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading ESG Alternative Asset developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

"Greenbriar Capital Corp. was recognized as a TSX Venture 50® company in 2014.
TSX Venture 50 is a trade-mark of TSX Inc. and is used under license."


Toronto Venture Exchange Symbol: GRB | US OTC Symbol: GEBRF


Chief Executive Officer and Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

TSX Venture 50 is a trade-mark of TSX Inc. and is used under license."
TSX Venture 50 is a trade-mark of TSX Inc. and is used under license."


Toronto Venture Exchange Symbol: GRB | US OTC Symbol: GEBRF


Disclaimer

Greenbriar Capital Corp. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
