Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company will hold a webinar for the public to discuss all of the projects for Greenbriar. Answers and updates will be provided by Greenbriar directors' Chris Harvey and Jeff Ciachurski. Additional updates will be provided on the following topics:

---- All of the home purchases at Sage Ranch are fully supported by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) where any buyer, even with no savings and a low credit score, will have the federal government guarantee 96.5% of the purchase price with a FICO score as low as 580. Loan limit is $498,000. This serves as the baseline support for all of the home purchases. Additional support, if any is even needed, is available in the form of VA loans, USDA 502D loans and other substantial government incentives unique only at Sage Ranch, and not available to the nearby competition. All of this information is available at multiple government websites.

---- The substantial closing documentation currently being undertaken with our project lender and the coordination with all of the stakeholders is to break ground during this May. First works will be the offsite widening Valley Boulevard and the offsite water and infrastructure connections.

---- Update on Montalva and preparations being taken to file with the FOMB.

---- Update on Cordero Ranch, and its 3,000+ homes forecasted in Southern Utah.

---- Summary analysis from Chris Harvey as to why as the former CEO of JP Morgan Securities, he has joined the board of Greenbriar.

---- Any other questions posed to Chris and Jeff.

The Webinar link is as follows:

Link to the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86486001009

A recording of the webinar will be posted on Greenbriar Sustainable Living's YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@GRB_Greenbriar

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued sustainable assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Ph: 949-903-5906

